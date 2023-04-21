ST. PAUL — A Castlewood native and Medal of Honor recipient will be recognized for his World War II service at an April 29 ceremony in neighboring St. Paul.
St. Paul Town Manager Chad Mooney said the event — on Russell Street across from Town Hall — will commemorate James I. Spurrier Jr.
Before enlisting in the Army in 1940, Spurrier grew up with his parents and five siblings during the Depression and worked as a farmer before joining a Civilian Conservation Corps camp in Bluefield, West Virginia. After his mother died, he enlisted.
Spurrier — listed in U.S. Army records as Junior James Spurrier because of a mistake on his enlistment forms, according to the National World War II Museum — first deployed to the South Pacific theater where he was wounded while fighting in New Guinea. After recovering in the U.S., Spurrier landed in France on June 7, 1944 and joined the 134th Infantry Regiment, 35th Infantry Division.
By September, 1944, Spurrier had begun a combat career that resembled a combination of Alvin C. York and Audie Murphy. In Lay-Saint Christophe, France, Spurrier cleared an enemy-held hill and captured 20 German soldiers after using a U.S. tank destroyer’s 0.50- caliber machine gun and attacking bunkers with grenades and a rifle.
Two months later, Spurrier advanced alone in Achain, France, using American and captured German weapons to kill 25 German soldiers and capture three more. Fighting during the Battle of the Bulge, he received his second Purple Heart and, in March 1945, the Medal of Honor for the Achain fight.
After postwar troubles with discipline and alcohol and three jail terms including an attempted murder conviction, Spurrier became sober but moved to a rural cabin in East Tennessee in 1969. He died in 1984 and was buried at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City.
The memorial dedication starts at 6 p.m., Saturday, April 29 at 16531 Russell Street. Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears will attend the ceremony.