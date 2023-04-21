ST. PAUL — A Castlewood native and Medal of Honor recipient will be recognized for his World War II service at an April 29 ceremony in neighboring St. Paul.

St. Paul Town Manager Chad Mooney said the event — on Russell Street across from Town Hall — will commemorate James I. Spurrier Jr.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you