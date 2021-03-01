COEBURN – A St. Paul man has been charged after he allegedly shot three people in Coeburn over the weekend.
According to Wise County Sheriff’s Capt. Charles Sanders, 28-year-old Zachary Deel was charged with three counts of malicious wounding and one count each of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Sanders said that Deel allegedly came to the Stone Mountain Road residence after midnight on Saturday where several people had been drinking. According to witness statements, Deel hit one person in the head with a stick after being asked to leave.
After others took him to the ground and took away his stick, Sanders said, Deel allegedly drew a pistol and shot three people before another person disarmed him.
Sanders said that officers later found the pistol in a wooded area.
Deel is being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield, Sanders said the incident is still under investigation and asked anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s criminal investigative division at (276) 328-3566.