PENNINGTON GAP — One man died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Pennington Gap on Friday.
Virginia State Police spokesperson Shelby Crouch said on Monday that Robert C. Pennington, 53, St. Charles, died at the scene on Route 58A east of Pennington Gap and about a quarter mile west of State Route 829.
Pennington’s 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling eastbound around 12:37 p.m. when he crossed the centerline, over-corrected and lost control, Crouch said. Pennington’s truck then struck a westbound 1997 GMC Sonoma driven by 29-year-old Jordan Sumpter of Jonesville.
Both vehicles ran off the road after the crash, Crouch said. Both men were wearing seat belts, she said, and Sumpter was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The State Police is investigating the crash.