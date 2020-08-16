Members of Southwest Virginia’s legislative delegation say pandemic executive orders and criminal justice reform will rank with the budget in terms of priorities when the General Assembly’s special session convenes in Richmond on Aug. 18.
State Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon; Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City; and Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol gathered Friday via Zoom to talk about a Democratic-dominated session five months after the majority party achieved much of its agenda on criminal justice reform.
“We recognize we are not a majority anymore,” Pillion said of the legislative situation. “We hope for more moderate members in the General Assembly to support students and teachers, get businesses back to work and support law enforcement.”
Characterizing the past six months in Virginia as “governance by executive order and press conference,” Pillion said he hopes to see legislation to put limits on how long executive orders can stay in effect without General Assembly input.
“Executive orders have impacted eight million Virginians without legislative oversight,” Pillion said.
“Governors need unlimited authority to react to emergencies,” O’Quinn said. “But it doesn’t matter if the governor is doing a good job. We need accountability.”
O’Quinn said various legislative proposals expected next week include a bill to give the governor a 45-day limit and a 45-day extension on any executive order before the General Assembly would be called into session to review the need for that order.
Kilgore, Pillion and O’Quinn agreed on a need for stronger oversight on the state’s Parole Board after an inspector general’s report in early August blasted the board for releasing a prisoner convicted of murder while refusing to meet with the victim’s family before the parole ruling. While Gov. Ralph Northam and Secretary of Public Safety Brian Moran released a redacted copy of the IG report, the unredacted version was released by Republican legislators.
Kilgore said the delegation has also been informed of a similar situation in Grayson County, where the commonwealth’s attorney has said his office received short notice on a parole decision while the victim’s family was not informed.
“We need to keep violent offenders in prison,” said Kilgore, “but have room to deal with nonviolent offenders. (The Parole Board has) got to at least follow the law.”
Other proposals, including banning no-knock warrants for nighttime arrests, also need a close look from the standpoint of the safety of police officers having to deal with violent offenders, Kilgore said.
Kilgore said there are some areas where bipartisan action on criminal justice issues is possible, including banning chokeholds, expungement of charges when a defendant has been cleared and decertification of police officers who have committed crimes.
“The devil is in the details,” Kilgore added.
“From a criminal justice standpoint, there’s not much common ground at all,” Pillion said.
Pillion said the Democratic agenda for this session includes proposals to reduce funding for school resource officers (SROs).
“This is a knee-jerk reaction,” Pillion said, adding that it stems from calls in recent months to cut police funding in the wake of the George Floyd police killing in Minneapolis and from protest movements across the country. “The (student resource officer) program was created 20 years ago without a single vote of opposition; $14.3 million has been provided in funding and there’s a clear consensus of value.”
O’Quinn said the pandemic situation and school divisions having to adopt remote learning have highlighted the need to improve broadband access in rural areas. While several programs to expand internet access are under development, “programs don’t happen in a month.”
“There are more (internet) hotspots available in the region, but that’s not a long-term solution,” O’Quinn said.
O’Quinn said the state’s budget revenue issue has turned out to be less severe than thought earlier during the pandemic, with an anticipated $1 billion budget shortfall now in the range of $250-$290 million.
“Unemployment claims have dropped, but the economy hasn’t yet kicked in gear,” O’Quinn said. “The last thing we need is to put additional burdens on small businesses. Ensuring government doesn’t do anything to make it worse is a big deal.”