Springtime for Norton - Shamrock Scavenger Hunt

Finding four coins like these — one design for each of Norton’s neighborhood parks — can win children a prize from the Norton Parks and Recreation Department March 10-14. The Shamrock Scavenger Hunt is one of a trifecta of springtime events offered by the city in March and April.

 Kingsport Times News

NORTON — There will be wooden treasure at the end of the rainbow in Norton as the city Parks and Recreation Department kicks off springtime activities in March.

The activities include:

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you