NORTON — There will be wooden treasure at the end of the rainbow in Norton as the city Parks and Recreation Department kicks off springtime activities in March.
The activities include:
NORTON — There will be wooden treasure at the end of the rainbow in Norton as the city Parks and Recreation Department kicks off springtime activities in March.
The activities include:
Parks and Recreation Director Rebecca Iozzi says children 12 and under can start searching the city’s four neighborhood parks — Clear Creek, Locust Avenue, Norton City Park on Pine Street and Veterans Park on Park Avenue — for the Shamrock Scavenger Hunt March 10-14.
Each park will have hidden coins in a design for that particular park, Iozzi said. Children can visit each park, find a coin there and bring all four designs to the Parks and Rec office at the Norton Community Center to claim their St. Patrick’s Day prize. The office is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
After claiming a leprechaun’s treasure, Norton will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 2, starting at 3 p.m. at Norton City Park. Children ages one day to 6 years get to start hunting eggs at 3 p.m., with a 3:30 p.m. hunt for kids age 7-12.
The Easter fun continues at 4 p.m. for kids and adults with a traditional Cake Walk at the park gazebo. Admission is $2 per round, and all proceeds go to the Norton Little League. After winning that special pie or cake, folks can turn their attention to the gazebo stage for the Easter Outfit Contest for kids 12 and younger.
Food vendors and kids’ inflatables will be at the park, and kids can have their pictures taken with the Easter Bunny. Kids also can get free goodies and crafts. The event is sponsored by Norton Fire and Rescue, Norton Little League, Kids Central, Norton Lions Club, Wise County Public Library, Imagine Fostering and Health Connect America.
In case of rain, the event will be held Saturday, April 8, at the same times.
Norton is looking for volunteers of all ages to Keep Norton Beautiful, part of the nationwide Great American Cleanup, on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Volunteers can assemble at the Wise County and Norton Chamber of Commerce building at 763 Park Ave. SW in Norton to get supplies and help clean up litter in the city.
Besides receiving a free lunch and thank-you gift, volunteers who practiced their hunting skills for the St. Patrick’s Day and Easter events can search for one of five painted bottles around Norton to win a $20 prize.
The rain date for Keep Norton Beautiful is April 29.
For information on spring events and year-round activities, call Norton Parks and Recreation at (276) 679-0754 or email riozzi@nortonva.org.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.