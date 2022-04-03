ROGERSVILLE — Farmhouse in the Valley will host its fourth annual Spring Vendor Market featuring sellers from across the state who specialize in merchandise like art, jewelry and other handmade items next weekend.
Local author Barbara Linkous will sign copies of her two published books, “Cora’s Story” and “Words, Attitudes, Actions.” Linkous will also take part in an informal meet and greet where she will speak about her writing.
Two artists will debut new artwork and sign copies. Kingsport’s Eva Gott will debut a watercolor painting made especially for the event called “Cardinal Angel.” Gott will also meet attendees and sign prints.
Linda Smith Latimer, who is originally from Utah, will also be present to sell her new watercolor art titled “Farmhouse in Spring.”
Some of the vendors expected to be on hand include CK’s Boutique, Freebird Wire Designs Jewelry, LaWana’s Cards, Mowdy’s Fruit Butter, Lace in the Dirt, Farmaci, Working Women’s Wordcrafts and A&N Suds and Such.
Food will be available for purchase from Angeez Catering and Custom Cakes. She will have various boxed lunches, drinks and desserts available.