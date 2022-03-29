Wise County and Norton officials have spring spruce-up plans in the works to go with the upcoming Great American Cleanup in April.
Norton residents can take advantage of the city’s annual Adopt-a-Truck program for spring cleaning, and City Parks and Recreation Director Rebecca Iozzi said residents can call (276) 679-0754 to reserve a city truck for a day from April 15-24 to load up with trash or old appliances.
A city crew will bring the truck to the residence the evening before the reserved date, Iozzi said, allowing the caller to load it the entire next day. A crew then arrives the next day to pick up the truck. The service is free, she said, and residents can call now to make their reservations based on truck availability.
Friday, April 22, is a double header for spring cleaning and planting. Keep Wise County Beautiful sponsors Clean Your Files Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., for residents wanting to dispose of confidential papers and records. Free shredding will be offered at the former Wise County Social Services building parking lot at 5612 N. Bear Creek Road near Wise.
Norton will observe Earth Day on April 22 at the city Community Center at 201 Park Ave. NE from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Norton Green Thumb Garden Club will show participants how to build a pollinator garden, and water and snacks will be provided. Volunteers will receive a gift, and participants can choose to help with a little pickup.
Norton, Wise County and all county towns will join Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. as part of the nationwide Great American Cleanup. Local organizers and start sites are:
• Appalachia: Brian Falin, (276) 275-9955, under the Gen. Pat W. Crizer Bridge near the old town skate park.
• Big Stone Gap: Ked Meade, (276) 523-2030, Big Stone Gap Visitor Center on Wood Avenue.
• Coeburn: Jeff Livingston, (276) 220-4354, Depot Stage on Front Street.
• Pound: Stacey Carson, (276) 219-4942, Pound Town Hall.
• St. Paul: Marty Stanley, (276) 762-5297, St. Paul Town Hall.
• Norton: Rebecca Iozzi, (276) 219-0754, Municipal Parking lot near Wise County and Norton Chamber of Commerce, Park Avenue.
For more information on April cleanup events, call Keep Wise County Beautiful at (276) 328-1000 or Norton Parks and Recreation at (276) 679-0754.
Online:
• www.facebook.com/Keep-Wise-County-Beautiful-113132772047759