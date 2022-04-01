POUND — What started as Amy Tetterton’s memories of visiting her grandparents in Pound is taking final shape — a quilt telling stories of life and family in Southwest Virginia.
Tetterton and eight quilters from Wise and Dickenson County set up shop in Hamilton Chapel’s fellowship hall around an approximately 20-by-12-foot quilting frame made of two-by-fours during March to assemble a quilt.
The quilt is the goal of Tetterton’s Project Heritage Quilt, a project she developed as a student at Virginia Commonwealth University and John Tyler Community College. The concept of a quilt telling stories of people, places and culture of Southwest Virginia earned Tetterton a Mellon Research Fellowship grant, and she started reaching out to relatives she remembered when her parents — Pound natives — would take her in her youth to visit their hometown.
Tetterton’s memories included the quilts that her grandmother Dorothy June Short Mullins — Mommy Dorcie — would make and give to family members. Those quilts formed the core of Tetterton’s project.
With the support of her cousin Terry Short and a quilting circle that meets weekly at Pound Town Hall, Tetterton started reaching out in January to anyone interested in making quilt squares that told stories about family, places, local history and even techniques used for generations to make quilts for household use or family heirlooms.
“Its been a spiritual journey but a historical journey too,” Tetterton said on Thursday as she worked on a corner of the quilt and listened to stories from the group. “Terry’s been a big help by helping get out the word about the project and by getting the frame built for us.”
Clintwood residents Mildred Brooks, Evelyn Strouth, Martha Mullins, Patsi Craven and Kaye Buchanan, joined by Pound residents Phyllis Whitt and Jearline Whitt and Lucille Greene from Haysi, exchanged stories and news, talked shop about quilting and enjoyed a lot of laughter.
“I have really missed being here with everyone together,” Jearline Whitt said while stitching her corner.
“Quilting is a good way for everyone to get it off their chest,” said Brooks with a laugh. “The ones who stay home are the ones who get talked about.”
The squares represent everything from a how-to guide of quilting techniques and memories of places like the now- demolished Dickenson County Memorial High School and Pound High School to memories of family members and life in the region.
Tetterton said six squares flanking an open space in the quilt center were done by her daughter and relatives to highlight their own memories of Mommy Dorcie, including two variations of a common “Dutch girl” pattern. Another square — a red and green strawberry — was on a quilt Tetterton received from her grandmother.
Other squares showed tobacco growing — now a memory of Southwest Virginia life after being phased out by the national and Virginia tobacco settlement of the late 1990s. Another square, made of narrow strips of cloth, showed the “string quilt” technique of repurposing parts of worn quilts into a new quilt.
Embroidery and applique were among the other techniques used on squares showing Virginia’s state flower, a silhouette of a coal miner, a few eight-pointed star squares, the former Clintwood High School mascot Willy the Wave and a wildcat paw print representing the former Pound High School — being demolished that day just a few miles away.
The center square will include a two-by-three square Tetterton is working on, a depiction of Mommy Dorcie’s hands.
The storytelling was not limited to the squares. At one point, Buchanan and some of the other quilters recalled their roles in the Pittston coal miners’ strike. Buchanan laughed as she recalled telling a state trooper while she was protesting that she would fix him fried cornbread, soup beans and kraut and wieners.
Tetterton said the project brought her together with Strouth, a great aunt she had never met until the project started.
“Appalachia needs to have its place,” Tetterton said.
“And that’s why we’re here,” Jearline Whitt added.
Tetterton said she and the quilting circle members are trying to get the quilt finished by April 21, and that anyone wanting to help with squares or even wanting to learn quilting can come to Hamilton Chapel on April 4 starting at 9 a.m. to take their place around the frame.
When completed, Tetterton is planning for an unveiling of the quilt this spring at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond.
“I do have aspirations to get the quilt on display in the Governor’s Mansion,” Tetterton added. “It’s been wonderful but I think the journey’s just beginning.”