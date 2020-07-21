ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County began this week “in the yellow zone” for new COVID-19 cases, which means county students might be looking at a “hybrid” schedule when the 2020-21 school year begins on Aug. 4.
Last week, Hawkins County was in the “green zone” on the Tennessee Department of Health’s Epi-Curves scale for new COVID-19 cases because it fell below the ratio of 10 new cases per 100,000 in population over the previous 14 days.
On Monday, however, Hawkins County’s ratio was reported at 10.39 per 100,000 thanks in part to a spike last week that saw 14 new cases on July 16, seven new cases on July 17, seven new cases on July 18, and eight new cases on July 19. The only other major spike during the previous two weeks was on July 9 when there were 13 new cases.
As of Monday, Hawkins County had a total of 145 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the epidemic began.
Two days per week in the classroom
Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the Times News on Monday schools are currently working on alternative student schedules just in case the county school system starts the school year under the “yellow” hybrid plan, which would have students spending two days per week in the classroom.
Hixson is meeting with principals on Thursday to finalize plans, and those alternative student schedules should be available for release to parents and students sometime next week.
“If we go yellow, this (new schedule) is what it looks like for you,” Hixson said. “If the data dips below the threshold and we’re able to maintain green status, then we don’t need to enact this schedule. But we want to get that out to parents so they can make the necessary adjustments.”
Proceeding as if schools will be on hybrid schedule
Under the hybrid schedule, half of the student body would attend school in person two days per week, and the other half would attend in person the other two days, with all students having three days per week of online virtual learning.
The number of new cases was above the yellow threshold for the previous five days, which means a major drop-off would be needed for the county to dip back into the green zone. Hixson said he’s anticipating that Hawkins County will be yellow when the school year begins.
“We would be limiting class sizes at that point, potentially dividing the student bodies into half — half of them reporting in person to the classroom on designated days, and the other half at home working virtually — and then flipping those two groups on alternating days,” he said. “We’re working with the principals all day on Thursday, and (completing a revised student scheduling) is our first and foremost priority. ... If he have to start in yellow we want those groups designated, and the bus routes designated, and all of those details worked out as much as possible.”
E-Learning platform available to all students
Hawkins County Schools recently implemented an “E-Learning” platform in addition to its other online instructional program, the Virtual Academy.
Virtual Academy is intended for students and parents who truly want virtual education at home, or require flexibility due to internships, employment or other circumstances that make a regular school schedule difficult.
The E-Learning platform is aimed at students who are fearful about returning to classroom instruction regardless of whether the county is in green or yellow status.
Hixson noted, however, that E-learning is available to all students.
“Those who are opting to go virtual out of safety concerns will be on the E-Learning program,” Hixson said. “We’re going to offer that to every single student across the board. In the event we have to go virtual, every student would have an account and be ready to go.”
Clean schools Are a top priority
School cleaning will remain intense throughout the COVID-19 crisis with full wipe downs and mopping every evening with the approved chemicals.
Hixson said teachers have also stepped up and said they’re going to clean between classes, and they’re going to clean at the end of the day.
There will also be the addition of sanitizing stations at every school for students and visitors to use hand sanitizer.
“As far as public areas in the schools, our restrooms, our offices, and our classrooms, they’ve never been cleaner, and we won’t stray from that even when school starts,” Hixson said. “As long as we’re in this epidemic, that’s going to be our new norm for cleaning and preparing our classrooms.”
As for other Northeast Tennessee counties, Sullivan is above the threshold at 12.8 new cases in the past two weeks per 100,000 population; Washington is above the threshold at 14.63; Greene is above the threshold at 10.96; Hamblen County is above the threshold at 33.88; Unicoi is below the threshold at 5.20; Carter is above the threshold at 15.20; Johnson is below the threshold at 4.02; and Hancock is above the threshold at 23.84.