ST. PAUL — In the wake of a local environmental group’s report claiming continued unsound environmental practices by the Southwest Virginia Recreational Authority, the board’s officials say they are dealing with a range of issues.
Officials of the Authority, better known as Spearhead Trails since its 2008 founding, gathered Friday to discuss the Clinch Coalition’s report, “On the Wrong Track: Moving Towards a Responsible Trail Economy in Southwest Virginia.”
The environmental group’s report, authored by a group of board members and volunteers, according to Coalition President Sharon Fisher, accuses Spearhead and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality of allowing trail development outside of state and federal regulations and permitting requirements.
The report includes a mix of dated and undated photos of what the Coalition claims are watershed and streambed problem areas along Spearhead trail systems in Wise and Tazewell counties. Some of the photos range from 2017 to 2020, including pictures from a 2020 Department of Environmental Quality report on trail maintenance and construction issues in the approximately 600-mile Spearhead system.
The report calls for increasing oversight of Spearhead and for reforming Virginia’s efforts to fund similar trail development.
In 2021, Spearhead signed a memorandum of understanding with the DEQ to work on several environmental concerns along the trail network.
“We frequently have some form of attack against Spearhead Trails, Southwest Virginia Recreation Authority by the Clinch Coalition,” said Authority attorney Brad Ratliff. “This has been an ongoing vendetta for some reason we don’t understand. Ultimately, the Authority is on exactly the same page as the Clinch Coalition in terms of ecology and maintaining all of our region and its environment.”
Ratliff and Authority Executive Director Melissa Rose each said they would welcome discussions with Clinch Coalition representatives about trail environmental issues but have not yet been contacted by the group.
Ratliff claimed the Coalition has asked members of the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail Association not to work with Spearhead on a proposal to preserve a portion of that trail as a historical walking trail in Scott County.
“It’s an attack on the integrity of our people, on the integrity, character and scope of the organization and, believe me, it’s an attack on the work that’s being done by all of these folks,” said Ratliff.
About 90% of Spearhead’s trail network has been inherited in the form of old mining, logging and gas exploration roads, Ratliff said. Spearhead has built about 50 miles of new trails since 2008, Rose added.
“In 1976, as a Jaycee project, I chaired a four-wheel-drive rodeo on a strip job and we had 3,500 people come in that weekend,” said Jack McClanahan, Rose’s assistant. “I saw what trails could bring to the economy, but there was never a vehicle to get that done until the Virginia Tourism Corporation had been getting so many requests that we need a trail system like they have in West Virginia.”
McClanahan said Spearhead Trails’ operation contrasts with more than a century of mining, timbering and gas exploration taking value out of the region’s economy.
“We’re in the trail business so others can build a business,” McClanahan said.
Rose said Spearhead has started dealing with issues in the Clinch Coalition report since the departure of former Authority Director Shawn Lindsey in 2021. Those measures include doubling the number of Spearhead employees to provide a trail ranger and a maintenance person on each of the authority’s six trail networks.
“As opposed to what we’re being represented in these documents, we are actually going in there and fixing all the things that have been done by others,” said Ratliff, “and then we’re being blamed for things that in many cases, a lot of the photographs are not from our trail system. Some of the photographs are well before we’ve gotten in to fix it.”
The ranger-maintenance teams now carry GPS units to help mark points of concern along the trails, Rose said, and Spearhead regularly contacts DEQ representatives to send them photos of those sites and consult with the agency on corrective actions.
“We do a bimonthly report with (DEQ),” said Rose. “We submit to them and work closely with them on any new projects we have. We’ve had them out and say, ‘Hey, what’s your suggestions? Let’s get your approval before we do this.’ ”
“It’s a new day here,” Rose added.
Ratliff said some of the Coalition report photos claimed to be problems with wetlands on Spearhead’s Mountain View Trail system between St. Paul and Coeburn are actually manmade features to allow ATV riders to drive in mud and water just off the trail path.
Rose and Authority Project Manager Joe Blevins toured the Mountain View trail Friday to explain some of the claims raised in the Coalition report, including a mudhole where former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam was photographed in an ATV during a tour in 2021.
Blevins drove by the same site, where Northam also rode during an Appalachian Regional Commission tour later in 2021, and said that it was not created out of existing wetlands along the trail.
The Coalition report also claimed that some trails on the Spearhead network cross streambeds and cause sediment damage. Blevins said the Authority constructs bridges for most stream crossings on its active trails with the exception of one or two sites that were existing river fords before they became part of the trail system.
Blevins and Rose both said that some photos in the Coalition report may not have been of current trail stream crossings.
“I think a lot of these pictures that everyone else is seeing are from years past,” said Blevins. “There is a world of difference from the last two years and a tremendous difference in the last year of where our trails were and now.”
During the trail tour, Blevins and Rose pointed to drainage sumps that Spearhead teams dig along the trail route and reinforce with straw bales to collect rain runoff and sediment. Dips and bumps in the trail help direct runoff into the sumps and break up the flow into smaller, manageable areas, he said.
Rose said the teams monitor how those sumps handle drainage, cleaning out or relocating them to handle changing trail conditions.
“We are always looking to see what works best,” Rose added.
ATV riders on the Spearhead trails system have to buy a pass to use the trails, and Rose said Authority rangers can issue civil citations for violations ranging from littering to driving in streams and wetland areas in the system.
Spearhead rangers have issued about 200 citations this year, Rose said, with some being multiple issues against the same person. While the rangers are not considered police under Virginia law, those citations can result in civil court action if offenders do not pay the associated fines.
Blevins and Rose said several trail sections and wetland features are closed to public use, and Spearhead and DEQ are working to improve barricades and gates.
The Clinch Coalition offers an anonymous tip line feature on its website to file complaints with the organization, and the report also noted DEQ’s tip line. Rose encouraged anyone with complaints about the trails to contact the Authority and DEQ.
“We want the public to get involved because we want to make Spearhead Trails better,” Rose said, referring to the Coalition report’s call for greater transparency on Spearhead operations. “We want to be transparent about what we do here. We’ve included the names of the Authority board members and their contact information, and we’re posting board meeting dates and minutes of our meetings. We want the public to know what we’re doing.”
Online:
Spearhead Trails: https://spearheadtrails.com/
Clinch Coalition: https://www.clinchcoalition.org/
Coalition report: https://www.clinchcoalition.org/traileconomyreport
Virginia Department of Environmental Quality: https://www.deq.virginia.gov/
DEQ pollution complaint reporting: https://portal.deq.virginia.gov/prep/Report/Create