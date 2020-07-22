GATE CITY — Debbie Brickey is finding out what it takes to get an entire school division ready for remote learning.
As Scott County Public Schools’ technology coordinator, Brickey knows what her counterparts in the Lee County, Norton and Wise County school systems are coping with as they prepare for the first full school year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While all Virginia public school divisions got their first taste of large-scale remote learning for students from March to May this year when Gov. Ralph Northam ordered public schools and colleges closed to in-person classes, Brickey and her counterparts across the state have spent the summer preparing for a range of classroom options starting this fall.
Scott County schools, like those in Norton, will hold in-person classes four days a week with one day of remote learning via internet. In Lee and Wise counties, students will attend two days of in-person classes a week with the remaining three days involving internet-based instruction.
Brickey, like technology staffers in the other three districts, said that access to broadband, satellite or cellular-based internet became a concern when schools closed in the spring.
Scott County Telephone has been busy helping fill that gap.
“We’re able to reach another 90 to 100 families with students,” Brickey said of SCT’s efforts to bring free service to households that either had no internet access or could not afford it. The new connections will be limited to Chromebooks issued by the school system, she said, and SCT is also working on bringing service to an unserved part of Weber City.
Before the SCT project, Brickey said, about a fifth of students did not have internet access mainly because of cost. That effort, along with existing internet service across the county from SCT, Point Broadband and other options, will give about 90% of the county’s students access for school lessons and online class sessions when school begins Aug. 24.
In Wise County schools, Technology Director Scott Kiser said that his staff is working to expand broadband service from school facilities so families without access will be able to access internet from school parking lots or the school division central office in Wise. Comcast is providing a basic internet package service for $10 a month, he said, but a survey of students’ families indicated that about 25% of students do not have internet service either because they do not live in a served area or cannot afford it.
Lee County School Superintendent Brian Austin told his school board members on July 15 that about 22% of county students do not have internet access because of cost or geography, meaning that paper assignment packets or pre-loaded jump drives with lesson materials will be an option along with internet-based remote learning.
Norton Elementary and Middle School Principal Scott Addison, who also handles that school system’s technology issues, said that broadband access is available across most of the city but, in cases where families may not be able to afford internet service, there will be other options. He said the school system is working with city officials to set up Wi-Fi access at Norton’s five neighborhood parks, where students can sit under park shelters and access lessons and online class meetings.
Another option for all four school systems began as an economic and downtown tourism initiative by the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission in partnership with Scott County Telephone. LENOWISCO Executive Director Duane Miller said that, by the end of September, all incorporated towns in the three counties and Norton should have free broadband access in their downtown areas. The service originally was designed for visitors to each locality to be able to search the internet for attractions and restaurants in the towns and city, but Miller said it will provide another option for families of students to access internet for lesson downloads and other course needs.
Miller, Brickey and technology staff at the other school systems said that market demand for modems, fiberoptic cable and computers has grown since the pandemic as schools and businesses started depending more on remote learning and teleworking from home. Kiser and Brickey each said their divisions started placing orders for Chromebooks in the spring as the possibility of remote learning in the fall grew. Brickey, like Kiser, Austin and Addison, said that orders for student Chromebooks appear to be on target for delivery before school starts next month.
Brickey said that orders for new Chromebooks with larger screens and processing capability for Scott County teachers may lag a couple of weeks behind the student equipment because of nationwide and worldwide demand. While students from grades five to 12 have been issued Chromebooks as standard before the pandemic, she said the school system hopes to be able to issue them to students from pre-kindergarten to high school this year.
The Google Classroom suite of software applications is the main choice for all four school divisions for everything from online class meetings to doing paper assignments and taking tests. Kiser and Brickey each said that training teachers to take full advantage of the applications has been a summer priority.