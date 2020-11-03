Voters in Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton rejected the Democratic president/vice president team of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Mark Warner in preliminary, unofficial results Tuesday.
Tallies of absentee and mail-in ballots will not be known until after noon Friday, Nov. 6 because of the extended deadline to receive properly postmarked or barcoded mailed ballots. All results in Virginia are not official until certified on Nov. 16.
Norton — the first of the four localities to report complete results on the state Department of Elections website — posted 462 votes for Biden/Harris compared to 1,106 for Donald Trump and Mike Pence. For the Libertarian ticket, Jo Jorgensen and running mate Jeremy F. “Spike” Cohen polled 21 votes. The total presidential vote represented 71.32% voter turnout.
In Wise County, with all precincts reporting, Biden/Harris got 3,084 votes to Trump/Pence’s 13,315 and Jorgensen/Cohen’s 106. That total represented 74.3% voter turnout in the county.
Lee County voters rejected Biden/Harris for Trump/Pence, 1,489 votes to 8,363, with Jorgensen/Cohen drawing 77. That represented a 69.7% turnout.
Scott County voters chose Trump/Pence over Biden/Harris, 8,964 votes to 1,685, while Jorgensen/Cohen drew 90 votes. The total presidential vote in the county represented a 73.67% voter turnout.
Across Virginia at press time, with 2,471 of 2,585 precincts reporting, Biden/Harris polled 1,126,103 votes to Trump/Pence’s 1,327,868 and Jorgensen/Cohen’s 41,203. That put Biden/Harris at 44.4% of the vote compared to 52.99% for Trump/Pence and 1.64% for the Libertarian ticket
In the Senate race between incumbent Warner and Republican challenger Daniel Gade, Warner polled 589 votes in Norton to Gade’s 985. In Wise County, Warner polled 4,098 votes to Gade’s 12,051.
In Lee County, voters favored Gade over Warner, 7,599 to 2,238. In Scott County, Warner polled 2,184 votes to Gade’s 8,525.
Statewide, Warner had 1,177,344 (47.59% at press time), compared to Gade’s 1,294,207, or 52.31%
Griffith received 1,251 votes against 95 write-in votes in Norton. In Wise County, Griffith received 13,569 votes against 665 write-in votes. Griffith polled 8,633 votes against 234 write-in votes in Lee County, while drawing 9,331 votes against 263 write-in votes in Scott County.
Across the Ninth Congressional District, Griffith at press time polled 256,661 votes against 17,174 write-in votes
In Norton’s City Council race, incumbents Mark A. Caruso and Robert L. Fultz Jr. returned for another term with 1,162 and 1,120 votes, respectively. Incumbent city School Board member Sherry A. Adams lost to challengers Mark C. Sturgill and Cheryl Redman for two open seats. Adams polled 612 votes to Sturgill’s 899 and Redman’s 1,095 votes.
Two proposed state constitutional amendments — creation of a bipartisan redistricting commission and a state/local tax exemption for one vehicle each per federal military or Virginia National Guard veterans with 100%, permanent service-connected disability — passed statewide and in Lee, Scott and Wise counties. Results among Norton voters was not posted on the Virginia Department of Elections website at press time.