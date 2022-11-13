November is the time of year when the Southwest Virginia Museum State Park seems to have as many trees inside as some state parks have outdoors. Park Manager Gretchen Cope stands with just a few of the 82 trees and decorations that are part of the museum’s annual Festival of Trees from Nov. 13 to Dec. 31.
BIG STONE GAP — Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park Manager Gretchen Cope is seeing a timber density resembling that of many outdoor Virginia State Parks these days.
The museum is hosting its 27th annual Festival of Trees in time for the holiday season, and Cope wants the public to enjoy the forest of 82 holiday trees and decorations occupying the building’s three floors.
Cope said the festival continues its quarter-century tradition of bringing local governments, schools, community groups, businesses, schools and communities together to adorn the museum with themed trees and decorations on fireplace mantels, doorways and the mansion’s central staircase.
Museum Chief Ranger Retha Cole said the festival stemmed from the museum’s most notable resident and donor of the mansion to the Virginia Park System, C. Bascom Slemp.
In what resembled the way many Christmas home decorating efforts have started for years, representatives from the Electrical League and the Washington, D.C. school system pitched the idea of a White House Christmas tree on the building’s lawn to Slemp. As President Calvin Coolidge’s personal secretary, Slemp brought the idea to “Silent Cal’s” spouse, First Lady Grace Coolidge, and she championed the cause of setting a tree on the White House Ellipse.
More than a century later, the museum hosts its own top-to-bottom forest of decorated trees.
“We’re trying to get everything ready for a reception this weekend for everyone who is participating in the festival this year,” Cope said as she took a few minutes to show some of the trees in the main exhibit room and library on the first floor. Trees from the city of Norton, Union High School, Union Middle School and the Appalachian Quilters Guild brought a touch of early 20th century holiday cheer to the library, while others spilled into the exhibit room, and garlands adorned fireplace mantels and doorways.
DePaul Community Resources volunteers have tied the trees and decorations together with a garland and ornaments along the three-floor staircase and banister, Cope said, in preparation for the festival’s opening Monday.
Days and times
Visitors may tour the Festival of Trees through Dec. 31 during regular museum hours Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday 1-5 p.m. There will also be special “night viewings” from 5-8 p.m. on Nov. 25 and 26, and on Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and 31. Regular admission rates apply: adults $5; children 6-12 $3; and under 6 free.
For more information
Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more. For more information about the Festival of Trees, contact the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at (276) 523-1322.