Make like a tree ... Southwest Virginia Museum's Festival of Trees

November is the time of year when the Southwest Virginia Museum State Park seems to have as many trees inside as some state parks have outdoors. Park Manager Gretchen Cope stands with just a few of the 82 trees and decorations that are part of the museum’s annual Festival of Trees from Nov. 13 to Dec. 31.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

BIG STONE GAP — Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park Manager Gretchen Cope is seeing a timber density resembling that of many outdoor Virginia State Parks these days.

The museum is hosting its 27th annual Festival of Trees in time for the holiday season, and Cope wants the public to enjoy the forest of 82 holiday trees and decorations occupying the building’s three floors.

