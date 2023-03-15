BIG STONE GAP — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will host two events in late March and early April as spring takes hold in the area.

“National Take a Walk in the Park Day” is a self-guided … walk around the museum grounds on Thursday, March 30, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wear some comfortable walking shoes, find a friend, a family member, or just come by yourself and enjoy a peaceful walk around the beautiful grounds of the museum in the spring.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.


Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you