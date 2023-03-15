BIG STONE GAP — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will host two events in late March and early April as spring takes hold in the area.
“National Take a Walk in the Park Day” is a self-guided … walk around the museum grounds on Thursday, March 30, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wear some comfortable walking shoes, find a friend, a family member, or just come by yourself and enjoy a peaceful walk around the beautiful grounds of the museum in the spring.
This is a free event for all ages. No registration is required for this event.
The museum also will conduct “Adventures in History: Coal Camp Bus Tour” on Saturday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants will be able to experience a slice of history with a close view of areas important to mining in Southwest Virginia.
The bus tour will depart the park and travel on a comfortable bus to area coal camps of Stonega, Derby, Keokee, Imboden, Exeter, Dunbar and Inman. Participants must bring their own lunch. Seating is limited, so reserve your spot today. The price for the tour is $25 per person. Registration is required. The registration and payment deadline are Friday, March 31.
For more information on the events or to reserve a tour seat, call the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at 276-523-1322.