ABINGDON — Three men from Wise and Russell counties have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in two unrelated drug distribution cases.

Aaron Christopher Stidham, 22, Exeter, will serve 60 months after being sentenced this week on one felony count each of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, according to Virginia Western District U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson Brian McGinn.

