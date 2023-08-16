ABINGDON — Three men from Wise and Russell counties have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in two unrelated drug distribution cases.
Aaron Christopher Stidham, 22, Exeter, will serve 60 months after being sentenced this week on one felony count each of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, according to Virginia Western District U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson Brian McGinn.
According to court documents, Stidham periodically ordered 1,000 fentanyl pills between February 2021 and February 2022 from a source in California through the social media platforms Snapchat and Instagram.
The pills then were mailed to Big Stone Gap and Stidham then resold them to co-conspirators Paul Mason Perkins of Big Stone Gap, Austin Jeremiah Lane and Cheyenne Cassie Carico, both of Norton.
Perkins, Lane and Carico all pleaded guilty in June 2022 to their role in the conspiracy.
In a separate case, Payton Lee Farris, 26, Castlewood and Jamie Lynn Johnson, 46, Coeburn each were sentenced on Wednesday for their respective roles in selling methamphetamine in Wise County.
Farris — who pleaded guilty in March to conspiring to distribute and possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of amphetamine — was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison.
Johnson — who pleaded guilty in January to conspiring to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime — was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
According to McGinn, Farris purchased one pound of methamphetamine for $4,000 every two days for six months and then sold Johnson, his primary customer, one pound of methamphetamine every three days for $5,000.
Johnson was known to trade methamphetamine in exchange for firearms, McGinn added.
Johnson was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty in January 2023 to conspiring to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Investigations into both drug rings involved the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force; Virginia State Police; Norton and Big Stone Gap police departments; Scott, Lee and Wise counties’ sheriff’s departments, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
The Holston River Drug Task Force and Russell County Sheriff’s Office also helped investigate the case against Farris and Johnson.