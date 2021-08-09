RICHMOND — Southwest Virginia’s General Assembly delegation agreed Monday that the region will benefit from the August special budget session.
First District Delegate Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, and 40th District Sen. Todd Pillion joined other Republican legislators from the region in a joint statement on the $3.5 billion special budget bill passed Monday in Richmond.
The legislature has been in session since Aug. 2 to work out final details on spending $4.3 billion in federal American Rescue Plan money allocated to Virginia this summer. Gov. Ralph Northam in July announced agreements by money committees in both houses of the Democrat-controlled legislature to commit $700 million of the ARP funds to extending last-mile broadband service to all rural areas of the state by 2024.
The budget package also includes $862 million to build back the state’s unemployment trust fund and more than $100 million in public safety and law enforcement pay provisions related to the pandemic.
Overall, the legislature voted to spend approximately $3.5 million of the ARP allocation and hold back $761 million as the General Assembly assesses pandemic-related costs.
“The bipartisan budget agreement includes several Republican-sponsored amendments that were adopted in the Senate and negotiated in the final conference report,” the Southwest delegation said in Monday’s release, “including increased bonuses for sheriff’s deputies as well as regional jail and DOC employees.”
The delegation said that the unemployment trust fund replenishment will protect businesses from paying more taxes to cover the impact of pandemic- related unemployment claims since early 2020.
The special session budget includes reopening of all local Department of Motor Vehicles offices for walk-in customer service.
“We heard from our constituents and these were some of the biggest and most consistent priorities in our districts,” the region’s legislators said, “with broadband access being the most important.”
The group said earlier legislation this year also shifted pandemic aid spending decisions from what they called “unilateral decisions about when, where, and how to invest federal relief funds” by Northam to a legislative appropriations bill.
“As a result of this process in which the legislature was able to provide input and make amendments, we ended up better than where we started,” the delegation said.
The Southwest Virginia legislators said they hope to see the $761 million in remaining ARP money leveraged with the state’s $2.6 billion surplus this year to work on other priorities for the region.