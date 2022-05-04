RICHMOND — Eight Southwest Virginia localities will see $320,000 in state help to lure visitors to regional tourism destinations.
The matching grants, from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Marketing Leverage and Regional Marketing Programs, were announced by state officials Tuesday in conjunction with National Travel and Tourism Week.
State officials said the grants are part of a $2.7 million statewide set of awards to 215 local and regional tourism- related groups for 259 events and destinations.
In Lee, Scott, and Wise counties and Norton, six grants totaling $145,000 went to:
• High Knob Outdoor Festival in Norton: $5,000
• Pennington Gap/Lee County Outdoor Entertainment Events/Lee County Tobacco Festival: $30,000
• The “Stay a Week. A Month. A Lifetime” campaign with Scott County Tourism, Gate City and Natural Tunnel State Park: $20,000
• Clinch River Festival/Pack Your Bags and Leave Tonight in St. Paul: $30,000
• Streams and Strings/Appalachia Backroads in St. Paul: $30,000
• Blue Highway Festival/Heritage Music Week in Big Stone Gap: $30,000
The Ralph Stanley Museum in Clintwood will receive $10,000 to market the museum honoring the nationally recognized bluegrass artist.
Partnerships in Bristol and Abingdon will see six grants totaling $165,000 to market:
• Bristol Rhythm & Roots: $25,000
• “Discover Bristol’s Winter Wonderland/Bristol Is for Entertainment Lovers”: $30,000
• “Southwest Virginia — Visit a Different Side of Life” campaign: $20,000
• The Barter Foundation’s “Stay and Play in Abingdon” campaign: $20,000
• The 93rd annual Virginia Highlands Festival in Abingdon: $30,000
• The William King Museum of Art’s exhibitions “The Long Rifle in Virginia” and “The Open Road: The Art of the Motorcycle” : $20,000
The grants were awarded to partnerships between localities, chambers of commerce, tourism-related marketing organizations, private businesses, various tourist attractions and destinations. Recipients will match the $2.7 million round of VTC grants with $12.4 million overall.
The grants are projected to drive more than 125,000 room nights over the next 18 months by increasing overnight stays by tourists in Virginia.
Scott County Tourism Director Pam Cox said Tuesday that the county typically sees about 59% of its tourism visitors as overnight stays and almost 38% as day-trippers. The county’s award will help with the program’s overall goal.
“We would like to convert at least 5% of those day trippers into overnight visits,” said Cox. “It’s always about bringing additional dollars into our region. And with this new promotion, we are entering the digital market with placement of ads on streaming services in new markets like Knoxville, Sevierville and Chattanooga.”
While the Knoxville-Sevierville-Chattanooga area represents about a two-hour drive from Scott County, Cox said visitation numbers from there are not that large. The VTC grant will help improve marketing there, she added.
“Tourism is a multibillion-dollar industry in Virginia,” Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said Monday, “and it is imperative that we are able to market the abundance of travel experiences across the commonwealth, inviting new travelers to discover for themselves why Virginia is for Lovers.”