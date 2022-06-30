The big bang theory this weekend may be testing how many Independence Day celebrations you can attend in Southwest Virginia.
Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton will host several Fourth of July events from Friday to Monday, with a range of celebrations, food, games, and rockets’ red glare.
Wise County
Big Stone Gap’s Fourth of July celebration always falls on … July 4, and the town will have its Independence Day festivities at Bullitt Park. Musical acts starting at 5 p.m. include the Shawn Stone Band, Mississippi East, If Birds Could Fly and host DJ Jahmal Potter. Fireworks begin at dusk.
Admission to the park’s football field, music stage, beer garden and food vendor court area is $5, with free admission for children 12 and younger. Tickets will be available at the gate or can be bought online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/big-stone-gap-independence-day-celebration-tickets-345802252847.
Entry to the Bullitt Park playground area and inflatables is free via the park gate on East 1st Street. Please have printed e-tickets ready or pulled up on your phone when entering the park. Entrance wristbands must be worn while in the park.
Public parking will not be allowed in Bullitt Park, but Mountain Empire Transit will run shuttle buses through the day and evening from marked pickup areas at Food City, Union High School and the park. Handicapped access dropoff will be at the park gate on East 3rd Street North near the Big Stone Gap Greenbelt.
Outside food or drink is not allowed.
For more information, call (276) 523-2303, email tourism@bigstonegap.org or visit online: https://bigstonegap.com/events/independence-day-fireworks/.
Coeburn’s Fourth of July celebration centers on the downtown Depot Stage on Front Street Monday. Food will be available and music by The Beat DJ runs from 2-6 p.m. The town parade beings at 6 with the lineup at the Marty Shopping Center. Participants are invited to decorate their car, truck, Jeep, ATV, motorcycle or scooter and join the lineup.
A Veterans of Foreign Wars color guard will conduct a flag presentation at the Depot Stage after the parade. Rhythm of the Knights and the Center Stage Cloggers will provide live entertainment at the stage until 9:30, when the free fireworks show begins.
St. Paul celebrates Independence Day on Monday starting at 4 p.m. with games, a cakewalk, kids’ activities and music by DJ Benny Mays at the Miners Exchange Bank parking lot. The town swimming pool will be open from noon to 4 p.m. with free admission. Downtown activities continue until the free fireworks show starting at 9:30.
Wise’s Independence Day weekend starts Thursday with the Farmer’s Market at the Big Glades on Main Street. Picnic in the Park follows at Big Glades from 7-9 p.m. Folks can bring their own dinner and enjoy games, music and watermelon.
On Friday, Family Movie Night at Big Glades features “Encanto” starting at dark, with games before the movie.
The Fourth of July Glow Dance at Big Glades starts Saturday from 7-9 p.m. with music by JGreat Entertainment. Free glow sticks will be provided by the town.
Norton
Norton’s Independence Day Celebration gets a three-day head start on Friday. The Fourth of July parade starts at 7 p.m., west along Park Avenue, followed by food, games and music in the Municipal Parking Lot on Park Avenue. The free fireworks show starts at 10 p.m. with a good view from most parts of the city. The rain date is Monday.
For more information, call Rebecca Iozzi, Norton Parks and Recreation director at (276) 679-0754 or email rmiozzi@nortonva.org.
Lee County
Pennington Gap’s Leeman Field will be the center of the town’s Independence Day festivities starting Thursday from 6-9 p.m. with a T-Shirt Tye Dye Night at the Leeman Field Pool. Admission is free, and concessions will be available.
Catch a free movie at Leeman Park: “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” on Friday at dark.
Saturday means events from morning to night, with the Greenway 5K run registration at 8 a.m. and the run at 9 a.m. Tennis, horseshow and basketball tournaments also start at 9 a.m. at the park, with the Miss Liberty Beauty Pageant at 10 a.m.
The Leeman swimming pool is open from 10:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. with free admission.
Registration for Saturday’s disc golf tournament starts at 10 a.m., with play at 11 a.m. The Liberty Cruise In Car show starts at 1 p.m., followed by the bingo tournament at 3 p.m.
The Wise and Beer Garden opens at 4 p.m. with musical entertainment starting at 4:30 with Pulp Friction followed by Mixtape – 80s Tribute Band at 6:30 and The Breakfast Club at 8:30.
Fireworks begin at 10.
Symphony of the Mountains rounds out the weekend Sunday with the Patriotic Pops Concert at 7 p.m. at Leeman Park Circle.
Cumberland Bowl Park will hold Jonesville’s Independence Day offerings on Monday. July 4 starts with a 4-on-4 basketball tournament at the basketball court. More events follow starting at 5 p.m. with a cornhole tournament, bounce houses, dog show and food trucks at the park. At 5:30 the watermelon eating contest and baking contest will be at the Lions Club Pavilion, followed at 6 with a craft station.
Music at the park stage begins at 6 with Townbranch Bluegrass and Tony Lawson and the Dry Wallers at 7:30.
A welcome ceremony and the national anthem at 8:30 p.m. will lead into fireworks at 10 p.m.
Scott County
Gate City’s Fourth of July celebration will be Saturday, starting with a parade at noon from Gate City High School along Kane Street to Jackson Street and a loop back to the school. Jackson Street will see the Freedom Fun Zone from 1-5 p.m. with inflatables, games, food and prizes. Food trucks and more family fun arrive on Jackson Street from 7-9, with music by Sound Mountain in King Alley. Fireworks begin after 9.
Weber City’s Independence Day festivities begin Saturday at 5 p.m. at the old Food City parking lot. A car show, inflatables and live entertainment lead into free fireworks starting around 9:15.