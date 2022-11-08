@ 9:15 p.m.
Wise County
Ninth District Congressional race
With 14 of 15 precincts reporting, incumbent Republican Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith led Democratic challenger Taysha DeVaughan 7,476 – 1,760.
Wise County/Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney
With eight of 15 precincts reporting, Republican candidate M. Brett Hall has posted 4,552 votes against 141 write-in votes.
Appalachia Town Council: With three of four precincts reporting, Gary W. Williams, Sr. posted 250 votes against 180 write-in votes.
Coeburn Town Council: with four of five precincts reporting, incumbents Devantae T. Mooney and Sharon P. Still retain their seats . Mooney posted 306 votes and Still 259 votes against 67 write-in votes.
Pound
Town Council: With three of four precincts reporting, incumbents Leabern D. Kennedy- 110 votes - and Doris J. Mullins – 162 votes - led against 77 write-in votes.
Mayor: With three of four precincts reporting, 117 write-in votes have been cast for mayor. Wise County Registrar Allison Robbins said the name of candidates will be released with vote totals by Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Wise Town Council: With three of four precincts reporting, incumbents Caynor A. Smith Jr., Teresa Ann Adkins and Robin D. Dotson retain their council seats. Smith posted 507 votes to Adkins’ 517 and Dotson’s 604 votes and 73 write-in votes.
Scott County
With 19 of 20 precincts reporting, incumbent Republican Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith led Democratic challenger Taysha DeVaughan 5,255 – 888.
Clinchport
Town Council: With three of four precincts reporting, 15 write-in ballots have been cast.
Recorder: With one of four precincts reporting, two write-in votes have been cast.
Dungannon
Town Council: With three of four precincts reporting, all four incumbents and one challenger face election to six open council seats against 68 write-in votes:
- challenger Melissa A. “Mick” Hunt, 41 votes
- Kristi Summey Farmer, 64 votes
- Nina L. Begley, 58 votes
- Tarese A. Kramer, 49 votes
- James M. Lane, 61 votes
Mayor: with three of four precincts reporting, incumbent Debra B. Horne led challenger Tiffany L. Ausman, 49-37 votes and one write-in vote.
Gate City Town Council: With three of four precincts reporting, challengers Dexter L. Harmon and H. Pat Elliott were leading incumbents Robin A. Richards and Roger C. Cassell. Harmon posted 252 votes and Elliott 314 votes to Richards’ 218 and Cassell’s 232 votes.
Nickelsville:
Town Council: With three of four precincts reporting, Sharon Craft Castle, Gary W. Cox and Keith D. Warner posted 76, 91 and 96 votes respectively against 56 write-in votes for six open council seats.
Mayor: With two of four precincts reporting, Danny L. Dixon is unopposed with 112 votes.
Weber City
Town Council: With two of four precincts reporting, all six candidates on the ballot are in line for the six open council seats against 33 write-in votes:
- Derek Justin Pearcy, 159 votes
- Zackary W. Salyer, 170 votes
- incumbent Teresa A. Tilson, 163 votes
- incumbent Greg W. Smith, 208
- incumbent Eileen Roberts Deckard, 182 votes
- incumbent Justin M. Addington, 182 votes
Mayor: Christopher J. Powers posted 275 votes against 32 write-in votes.
Norton
Wise County/Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney: M. Brett Hall posted 793 votes from city voters against 19 write-in votes.
City Council: With three of four precincts reporting, Mayor Joseph E. Fawbush and challengers Stacy L. Salyers and Christopher Aaron Jones led for the three open seats. Challenger R. Dalton Emershaw posted 326 votes. Fawbush received 560 votes to Salyers’ 571 and Jones’ 438 votes.
School Board: With three of four precincts reporting, Jonathan E. Broskey, James Wesley Campbell and incumbent Cody A. McElroy each won seats on the city School Board. McElroy posted 640 votes to Campbell’s 633 and Broskey’s 516.