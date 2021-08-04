WISE — Two Southwest Virginia colleges are returning to mandatory indoor mask usage in the wake of increasing concern about COVID-19 mutation.
UVA Wise Chancellor Donna P. Henry on Wednesday told staff, faculty and students that everyone — including visitors — will have to wear masks in all indoor campus settings starting on Friday.
Mountain Empire Community College President Kristen Westover on Wednesday also announced an identical mandate for the college’s indoor campus spaces beginning on Thursday.
Both college leaders cited Centers for Disease Control guidelines for their orders, and Westover said the mandate comes from the Virginia Community College System.
Henry said students and parents need to understand the importance of vaccinations with the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant, which CDC and other medical experts say spreads easier than the initial version of the disease and may be carried by vaccinated persons as well as the unvaccinated.
According to the CDC (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html), vaccinated persons can still do many pre-pandemic activities. Vaccinated people should still wear masks in public indoor spaces or in areas the CDC consider at substantial or high risk of transmission because of the delta variant of the disease, the agency said on its website.
“With portions of our service region reporting high COVID transmission rates, and with the rise of the virus’s easily transmitted delta variant,” Westover said on Thursday, “the community college system and MECC have implemented provisions to do what is necessary to protect the populations we serve.”
“We’re tracking vaccinations among the campus community and we’re above the level in this region,” Henry said. “We’re hearing about the (infection) numbers coming out of the local health system. The biggest population (of unvaccinated) seems to be people 40 and younger.”
Westover said, as of Wednesday, the entire MECC service region falls within the CDC’s substantial or high transmission area.
Henry said the college hopes to have alumni in medical professions help spread publicly the importance of COVID-19 vaccination.
“We’re still bringing back everyone for classes Aug. 18,” Henry said. While distancing and cleaning procedures are in place for students’ return, she said provisions will be made for immuno-compromised students and employees and those with other health issues.
“We will review those cases according to our procedures and make accommodations as needed,” Henry said.
MECC spokesperson Amy Greear said a portion of MECC courses will be offered online during the fall semester, while some technical and general education areas will have in-person classes.
Greear said instructors can remove masks when instructing students from a safe distance or from behind a plexiglass barrier.
Henry and Westover both said their colleges will monitor CDC information on COVID-19 spread and reassess measures as needed.