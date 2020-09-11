The LENOWISCO Health District accounted for 11 new COVID-19 cases, according to Friday’s state health data.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state saw 1,115 new cases and three deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 131,640 cases and 2,711 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia had 11 new cases but no deaths, for 821 cases and 13 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Lee County added six cases for 244 cases and four deaths, while Wise County saw two cases for 373 and five deaths.
Scott County’s case total rose by two to 172 cases and four deaths. Norton added one case for 32 and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case total Friday had 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of zero.
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Friday’s VDH report was 1,863,082 of 8.63 million state residents, or 21.59%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,728,110 people have been tested to date, or 20.02%.
In the LENOWISCO district, 12,765 of the district’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 14.76%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 4,159 of 23,423, or 17.76%
— Norton, 1,276 of 3,981, or 32.05%
— Wise County, 4,787 of 37,383, or 12.81%
— Scott County, 2,541 of 21,566, or 11.78%