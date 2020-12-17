ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission’s Budget Committee voted 4-2 on Monday to forward the Board of Education’s $950,000 proposed employee bonus plan to the full commission, although three of the six members disagreed with the distribution formula.
The Budget Committee was asked to recommend the BOE’s requested budget amendment that would allow the bonuses to be issued to all school employees on Jan. 15. The full commission will consider approval of the budget amendment this coming Monday evening.
Earlier this month, the BOE voted to provide all employees a one time-bonus equal to 2% of their base salary, with a minimum payment of $400 regardless of if they’re full time or part time.
Non-certificated staff bonuses would range from $400 to $900. But, the majority of non-certified employees, including all bus drivers (who don’t have other jobs within the system) would receive the minimum $400.
As for cafeteria staff, 64 of 84 employees would be at the minimum $400.
Based on their position on the pay scale, teachers would be receiving somewhere between $800 and $1,200. Principals and assistant principals would range from $1,000 to $1,400 and Central Office supervisors would range form $1,000 to $1,600.
Earlier this year the County Commission approved one-time COVID-19 hazard bonuses for all county employees of $1,000 per full-time employee and $500 per part-time employee.
“It does incentivize those who have put in the years”
On Monday, Director of Schools Matt Hixson explained that the 2% figure stemmed from a promise the Board of Education made to teachers during the 2020-21 budget process this past summer after Gov. Bill Lee removed the state’s portion of a proposed 4% teacher pay raise from the state budget.
As a result, the BOE rescinded its proposed 2% contribution to the teachers’ raises from the 2020-21 budget, although the board agreed that after the books were closed on the 2019-20 fiscal year it would revisit a one-time 2% bonus assuming funds were available.
“Flat rates have been given in the past, and flat rates tend to provide an equal amount for all employees,” Hixson told the Budget Committee. “But, it’s not indicative of our employees who have put in many, many years in Hawkins County. We think a mixture of a flat rate coupled with a 2% base, in this case, is a good way to go about business from time to time. It does incentivize those who have put in the years and have climbed up the salary scale over the course of their career.”
As proposed, the school system employee bonuses would cost $950,000. Offering all employees the same flat rate while spending that same amount would mean each employee receives $774.
“Those cooks and janitors, they work just as hard”
Commissioner Rick Brewer, whose wife is a teaching assistant, said he prefers the flat rate bonus, and paying everyone the same amount.
“Those cooks and janitors, they work just as hard,” Brewer said. “... I understand the pay increase issue. But we’re talking about a one-time bonus. When you’re doing a one-time bonus, that’s one time you can treat people the same.”
Commissioner Charlie Thacker agreed.
“When somebody gets $400, when they go to the grocery store, a loaf of bread and a gallon of milk cost them the same as somebody getting $1,200-$1,400,” Thacker said.
Committee members Bob Edens, Keith Gibson, Valarie Goins and Brewer voted in favor of the budget amendment, while Thacker and Raymond Jessee voted against.
“I’m not voting against them getting a bonus,” Thacker said. “I just think everybody should be the same.”
Brewer added, “We’ll send it on and let everybody have an opportunity to vote on it. That’s why I voted yes. That doesn’t mean I’m going to vote for it that night.”