WISE — Snow on the ground may encourage thoughts of staying in a warm house, but Phil Meeks is already thinking about getting his hands dirty in the garden.
“I like to get some graph paper and sketch out what kind of garden I want,” said Meeks, the Virginia Tech agricultural extension agent for Wise County. “It’s a good thing to do on these cold, snowy days.”
Meeks said planting times are fast approaching for several garden favorites like corn, beans, peas, potatoes and lettuce. Dropping seeds in the ground is not the first thing the aspiring gardener should be considering, though.
“You should get a soil test in the fall before you plan your garden,” Meeks said. “If you didn’t do that, you should have it done now.”
Meeks said soil types vary within and across Southwest Virginia counties. In Wise County, gardeners are most likely to be working in sandstone-based soils or clays with a low pH level, and that means using enough lime to bring up that level.
“That’s why I recommend doing a soil test in the fall, but you can still address the pH levels,” Meeks said. “I tell people if they have x dollars to spend and can buy so much fertilizer or so much lime to go with the lime.”
Plowing and tilling those garden plots should be done as soon as the weather allows. Meeks said. Watch weather forecasts for periods without a lot of precipitation, he said, because digging up the soil and letting it soak can cause compaction and keep fertilizer from mixing with the soil.
Crop rotation is also important whether you are an experienced or first-time gardener, he said. If you planted tomatoes in one spot the year before, plant them in another spot this year.
Picking what you want to grow brings its own set of calculations — what is suitable for soil and climate conditions, when to plant it and finding what plants work best each season.
“It’s easy to get hypnotized by pictures in seed catalogs,” Meeks said with a laugh when talking about what varieties of vegetables to pick for the garden. GMO and heirloom seeds each have their advantages, and Meeks said picking seeds is “a matter of taste.”
Meeks said gardeners often face new varieties of vegetables coming on the market faster than they can be evaluated. He recommended talking with your local extension agent and with experienced gardeners about proven varieties.
Tomatoes and peppers are popular garden crops, and Meeks said gardeners need to plan now before seeds and transplants sell out.
“If you’re going to start transplants, especially tomatoes and peppers, you need to get them germinated by mid-March,” Meeks said. “That’s the time of year where people have lots of trays of soil and plants sitting in their windows.”
Berea College sponsors the Grow Virginia program in Wise and Lee counties, Meeks said, and that offers a source of knowledge in garden techniques.
Extension offices are a good source of charts on planting times, Meeks said. While many follow traditions on when and what to plant, he recommended using a soil thermometer to monitor when the soil is warm enough for various plantings.
The last spring frost also dictates when tomato and pepper transplants go in the ground, Meeks said.
“Around here, May 15 is usually the last spring frost,” Meeks said. “I tell folks to wait until May 12 and look at the extended forecast for about 10 days out. If frost isn’t in the forecast, it’s probably safe to plant.”