WISE – Wise County Treasurer Delores Smith has been tapped for an award issued only nine times before in the Treasurers Association of Virginia’s 90-year history.
Smith on Tuesday received the association’s Jefferson Award for service beyond the recipient’s home jurisdiction.
County Chief Financial Officer Andre Villard, Chief Deputy Treasurer Lynn White and department Account Whitney Scott all said that Smith’s willingness to share her more than three decades’ experience as an accountant, auditor and county treasurer contributed to several area local treasurers nominating her for the award at the association’s annual conference June 20-23.
“She’s an invaluable resource for anyone who’ll accept her help,” said Villard.
“She’s a great boss and she’s willing to share her knowledge and experience,” White added. “A lot of qualified treasurers don’t have the background that Delores brings to the job..”
Smith, who has served as treasurer since 2008, credited her department’s staff with making the award possible.
“The foundation of the association is sharing out training and our ideas,” Smith said. “I’m proud of our staff, because each of them is certified or nearing certification in their posts, and I can’t say enough about them. They make me look good and they really, really care about their work.”
Villard said the Jefferson Award represents recognition for helping other treasurers across the state, adding that Smith’s experience has been a resource for others across the state.