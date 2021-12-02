KINGSPORT — The list of local small businesses up for an award through the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship is officially in.
This year’s finalists include 16 businesses in Kingsport, six in Johnson City, two in Hawkins County and one in Sullivan County that were either self-nominated or were nominated by community members for one or more of the 21 KOSBE Award categories.
The finalists include:
- Appalachian Stars Gymnastics — Dulci Miller (Johnson City)
- Atlas Culinary Concepts — Corrinne Carrabello (Kingsport)
- Bays Mountain Brewing Company — Mike Kochemba (Kingsport)
- Brian Burchfield Ministries — Brian Burchfield (Surgoinsville)
- Changes Medical Spa & Laser Care — Angela Shelton (Johnson City)
- Conrad’s Guide Service — Anthony Conrad (Blountville)
- Eat My Art Bonbons & Candies — Erin Coffey (Kingsport)
- Elite Frontier Adventures — Alisa Crandall (Rogersville)
- Glowin’ Honey Tans — Kristyn Page (Kingsport)
- Good Batch Mama — Adam Rosenbalm (Kingsport)
- Johnson City Brewing — Eric Latham (Johnson City)
- Model City Antique & Flea — Robin Griswold (Kingsport)
- Nick’s Restaurant — Victoria Harville (Kingsport)
- Olive Oil Divine — Greg Mueller (Johnson City)
- Reflections Paint & Body Shop — James Smith (Kingsport)
- Rowan Tree Care — Robert E. Sheffey (Johnson City)
- Salon 108 — Kristin Wilmoth (Kingsport)
- Shipley Soda Co. — Ryan Shipley (Kingsport)
- Stapleton Law — Christina Stapleton (Kingsport)
- Sugar High LLC — Audrey Russell (Kingsport)
- Taylor’s Martial Arts Academy — Chandler & Landon Taylor (Kingsport)
- The Laboratory — Ashton Smyth (Kingsport)
- The Middle Path — Joshua Russell (Kingsport)
- The Queen’s Magnet — Jurnee Stout (Johnson City)
- The Wooden Hanger Boutique — Kristin Burton (Kingsport)
This year marks the 27th anniversary of the awards ceremony, which was created to recognize local businesses for their success, leadership and community involvement.
The KOSBE Awards selection process includes a review of all online submissions followed by interviews of business owners by a panel of judges from the KOSBE Advisory Council.
Applicants for the KOSBE Awards could choose between categories such as new business, veteran-owned, young entrepreneur, construction, food, and others. Each $50 submission (which could include multiple categories) included two tickets to the KOSBE Awards ceremony.
The finalists, along with last year’s winners, will be honored at the KOSBE Black Tie Breakfast on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 8:30 a.m. The invitation-only event will be held at Fusion at BANQ in downtown Kingsport. A livestream option will also be available.