WISE — The LENOWISCO Health District has a new director.
Reisa Sloce will take over as health director for the LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts, moving from her post as chief operating officer for both districts.
WISE — The LENOWISCO Health District has a new director.
Reisa Sloce will take over as health director for the LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts, moving from her post as chief operating officer for both districts.
Sloce, who succeeds interim director Dr. Noelle Bissell, has 24 years’ experience in public health. Before joining the Virginia Department of Health, she was chief operating officer for St. Mary’s Medical Management and managed physician practices.
Prior to her health career, Sloce taught elementary school for 14 years. She graduated from the University of North Carolina’s Management Academy of Public Health Program and joined the LENOWISCO Health District in 1999. Her job expanded to the same role for the neighboring Cumberland Plateau district In 2020.
While not a medical doctor, Sloce said the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation effective this year allowing VDH to hire other public health professionals to fill health district directors’ positions across the state.
“It’s been difficult to recruit doctors for directors,” Sloce said, noting that her three most recent predecessors — Dr. Sue Cantrell, Dr. Karen Shelton and Bissell — all found themselves serving as directors both of the LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau health districts. Bissell directed those districts as well as the Mount Rogers Health District.
Sloce said her overlapping terms as chief operating officer for the LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau districts has helped keep her experienced in several VDH initiatives and priorities.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a large part of Sloce’s organizational work, but she said other ongoing issues are important to the community.
“The opioid crisis, child health, immunization. neonatal addiction syndrome and the fentanyl crisis are still part of what we do,” said Sloce. “Our job is to provide quality health care to the community and keeping our staff engaged with the community.”
After the first two years of the pandemic, Sloce said, LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau health district staff have been able to reengage with the community for public health services. Environmental health has long been a priority for VDH and its health districts, she said, and that means being involved with water quality issues.
“I’m an advocate of that,” Sloce said, “and I want to encourage our children to be vaccinated. We have a qualified team of nurses, doctors and educators working to help keep our communities healthy. When the community and its people are healthy, that means a healthy Virginia where people want to come to live.”
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.