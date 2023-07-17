New LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau Health Disricts Director Reisa Sloce

Reisa Sloce, LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau Health Disricts Director

 Contributed

WISE — The LENOWISCO Health District has a new director.

Reisa Sloce will take over as health director for the LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts, moving from her post as chief operating officer for both districts.

