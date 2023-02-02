The mile marker 39 section of southbound U.S. Route 23 in Wise County is attracting VDOT attention after a Tuesday rockfall caused a collision with an SUV Tuesday. The driver suffered minor injuries and the passenger escaped uninjured, but the vehicle was destroyed.
Mike Still/Kingsport Times News
Tuesday’s rockfall above Powell Valley broke through this section of safety fencing along southbound U.S. Route 23 before an SUV collided with it.
POWELL VALLEY — Virginia Department of Transportation officials will be reviewing conditions on a mountain slope above Powell Valley after a rockfall caused a single-vehicle collision on U.S. Route 23 Tuesday.
VDOT Bristol District spokesperson Michelle Earl said Wednesday that the area, centered on U.S. 23’s mile marker 39 just south of the Powell Valley scenic overlook southwest of Norton, has experienced ongoing rockslide activity since the section of road opened more than three decades ago.
Construction of the Powell Valley stretch of U.S. 23 began in the 1980s, with stability problems on the slope forcing a redesign of parts of the project. At one point, VDOT brought in a design firm with experience in road projects in alpine areas of Europe to help with the design of the four-lane bridge rising about 90 feet above the eastern end of the valley.
“An exact assessment is not available,” Earl said of slide incidents that might have involved vehicle damage. Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said the agency does not keep statistics of slide-related vehicle crashes it investigates and referred inquiries to a Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles online crash report generator.
However, the DMV online crash page and annual crash statistic reports do not include information on slide-related vehicle crashes.
Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said his experience beginning as a road deputy in the early 1990s included responding to several reports of rocks falling in traffic lanes and damaging vehicles.
“We had trouble along that area when it first opened,” Kilgore recalled. “A forest fire broke out above the highway and cleared off a lot of the vegetation, and falling rocks became a problem after that.”
“The topography of the region along with wet weather does create slides that impact our roadways throughout Southwest Virginia,” Earl added, “and VDOT works diligently to address these situations.”
Conditions improved in the mid-1990s, Kilgore and Earl each recalled, after VDOT contracted for two safety measures installed along several hundred feet of the slope along the southbound side of U.S. 23: heavy wire mesh bolted to the slope above the highway and roadside safety fencing between the southbound shoulder and the slope.
In recent years, drivers have been able to see daily how small and larger rocks — many of them shale and sandstone — have been channeled by the mesh to pile against the fence’s base.
Larger boulders have also fallen from higher on the slope, damaging several points along the retaining fence by tearing the chain link mesh and springing several fenceposts and crossmembers.
Tuesday’s fall — marked by orange traffic barrels Wednesday — saw an approximately 4-foot wide section of chain-link breached and fence cross braces pushed open. A Toyota SUV hit the boulder after it pushed through and landed in the southbound passing lane. The driver and passenger survived.
Kilgore recalled another rock fall more than 10 years ago that landed on a moving car in the southbound U.S. 23 side and crushed the cabin roof. The driver escaped the vehicle and survived.
“With the weather this time of year, especially water and freezing, pieces of rock are going to fall,” Kilgore said, adding that motorists should take care in the area.
“The slope and current safety measures will be reviewed in the coming days,” Earl said.