The Slemp Foundation on Friday presented $41,500 in grants to Lonesome Pine Arts and Crafts, Inc. for the organization's "Trail of the Lonesome Pine" outdoor drama, June Tolliver House and the John Fox, Jr. House in Big Stone Gap. From left: LPAC member Paul Clark, Melissa Jensen with the Slemp Foundation, Gail Luntsford with LPAC, Foundation trustee Nancy Edmonds Smith and Foundation executive director and managing partner Jim Smith.

BIG STONE GAP – The “Trail of the Lonesome Pine” outdoor drama and two historic locations in Big Stone Gap are among the beneficiaries of more than $41,000 in grants from The Slemp Foundation.

Foundation trustees Nancy Edmonds Smith, Jim Smith and Melissa Jensen joined officials of Lonesome Pine Arts and Crafts, Inc. Friday at the June Tolliver Playhouse “Trail” stage in Big Stone Gap to present four checks to the arts group:

