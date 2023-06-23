The Slemp Foundation on Friday presented $41,500 in grants to Lonesome Pine Arts and Crafts, Inc. for the organization's "Trail of the Lonesome Pine" outdoor drama, June Tolliver House and the John Fox, Jr. House in Big Stone Gap. From left: LPAC member Paul Clark, Melissa Jensen with the Slemp Foundation, Gail Luntsford with LPAC, Foundation trustee Nancy Edmonds Smith and Foundation executive director and managing partner Jim Smith.
BIG STONE GAP – The “Trail of the Lonesome Pine” outdoor drama and two historic locations in Big Stone Gap are among the beneficiaries of more than $41,000 in grants from The Slemp Foundation.
Foundation trustees Nancy Edmonds Smith, Jim Smith and Melissa Jensen joined officials of Lonesome Pine Arts and Crafts, Inc. Friday at the June Tolliver Playhouse “Trail” stage in Big Stone Gap to present four checks to the arts group:
- $9,900 to support performances of the “Trail” drama in area public schools
- $9,600 to install an upgrades sound system for tours inside the adjacent June Tolliver House
- $12,000 for tree removal around the June Tolliver House and the John Fox, Jr. House
- $10,000 for a planning grant for Lonesome Pine arts and Crafts.
The John Fox, Jr. House was Fox’s residence in Big Stone Gap in the late 19th and early 20th centuries when he wrote the novel, “The Trail of the Lonesome Pine,” on which the “Trail” outdoor drama is based. The house serves as a tourist destination and event venue.
The June Tolliver House was the home of Elizabeth Morris, the woman whom Fox used as the basis of Tolliver in “The Trail of the Lonesome Pine.” The house also serves as a museum.