BIG STONE GAP — Mountain Empire Community College has been awarded up to $35,000 in teaching and scholarship match grants by the Slemp Foundation.
The Mountain Empire Community College Foundation announced the grants Wednesday.
The college’s Appalachia Alumni Endowed Scholarship has received $5,000 to match the Appalachia Alumni Association’s $5,000 in fundraising. The scholarship was created for students at Union High School — formed from the consolidation of the former Appalachia and Powell Valley high schools.
The Slemp Foundation provides funding to improve the health, education and welfare of Lee and Wise County Virginia residents or their descendants and has awarded more than $38 million in scholarships. The MECC Foundation supports the mission of Mountain Empire Community College, raising funds to support student scholarships, programming and infrastructure, and community cultural and arts events on the MECC campus.
“This scholarship will help keep the spirit of the Appalachia Bulldogs alive while honoring our past and looking toward the future.,” said Alumni Association President Angela Honeycutt.
The MECC Foundation continues raising funds for the Appalachia Alumni Endowed Scholarship. Gifts may be made to the MECC Foundation, 3441 Mountain Empire Road, Big Stone Gap, Virginia, 24219 or online at www.meccfoundation.org/give. Please write “Appalachia Alumni Scholarship” on the check memo. For questions or additional information, please contact the MECC Foundation office at (276) 523-7466.
The Slemp Foundation also awarded up to $20,000 for each of three years for the MECC/Slemp Foundation Mini-Grant program for K-12 teachers in Lee and Wise County and for MECC instructors.
The K-12 part of the program provides up to 20 $1,000 grants — ten each in Lee and Wise County — to teachers to help nurture student career pathways in science. Technology, engineering, arts/agriculture, math and health professions. The grants can be used to pay for equipment, educational materials or research to support student learning.
Grants applications and funding will be available annually in August 2023, August 2024, and August 2025. These grants may be used to purchase equipment, educational materials, or support research that will benefit student learning.
Ten $1,000 grants will be awarded to MECC faculty to support equipment and instructional supplies for existing programming
According to MECC Foundation Board member Dr. Jack Rhoton, the mini-grants will provide additional resources for K-12 teachers to create innovative learning environments to engage students in deep learning. Students will have opportunities to design investigations, share ideas, develop explanations, and argue using evidence
Grants will be awarded on a competitive basis and will be judged on their potential to design and facilitate age-appropriate career awareness and engaging activities. The application process for mini-grants will require each teacher recipient to provide at least a one or two-page description of the project and a detailed budget
For information on applying for the grants, teachers can visit online: www.mecc.edu/mini-grants. The deadline for applications is Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. Notifications will be made to award recipients in early October.
For more information on the MECC Foundation or the Slemp Foundation visit online: