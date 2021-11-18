WISE — First responders from all corners of Virginia came to pay final respects to slain Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler on Wednesday.
About 750 people — many from law enforcement agencies, fire departments and emergency medical services all across Southwest Virginia and officers from as far away as Tidewater, the Richmond area and Northern Virginia — attended the funeral service at UVA Wise’s David J. Prior Convoca- tion Center.
Another 1,250 people filed through the center during a four-hour viewing before the funeral, according to college officials.
Chandler died Saturday on his 29th birthday, 15 hours after he was shot responding to a welfare check request just outside the Big Stone Gap town limits.
Color guards from the Virginia State Police, Henrico County and Roanoke County sheriff’s departments and other state agencies lined the center’s concourse as members of Chandler’s family stood in grief by his casket, which was draped with the state flag.
Knots of officers gathered on the main floor, hugging and sharing moments before and after filing by the casket, which was flanked by wreaths, photos of Chandler and his family, gifts, and Chandler’s police uniform and fire department turnout gear.
“It’s hard at times like this,” said Wise Police Chief Danny French said during the viewing. “You meet with people you’ve known and worked with under circumstances like this, and you appreciate what they mean to you.”
Virginia Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears and Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares joined incoming House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III, and Virginia Congressman Morgan Griffith, R-9th, to speak at the service.
Pastor Wayne Bagley — also Chandler’s cousin — told how Chandler asked him less than a month ago to officiate at his wedding to Wise County Deputy Natasha Smith.
“I’m going to miss Michael,” said Bagley. “I miss him dearly.”
Sears related how she, as a General Assembly delegate two decades ago, rode along with a police officer to see what law enforcement experiences.
Saying that, as a Marine, she was used to fighting with a helmet, armor, rifle and other military equipment, she added, “He didn’t have any of that.”
“Your husband was supposed to come home that night,” Sears said to Chandler’s widow. “Instead, he went home to be with the Lord.”
“The bedrock of our society are heroes like Michael,” Miyares said, calling his sacrifice the “burden of the badge.”
“The reality is that Michael Chandler was one of the most noble men Virginia has produced, a son of Virginia,” Miyares added.
Kilgore called the public display of concern for Chandler and his family “a testament to a job well done.”
Slemp, who is also part of the investigation into Chandler’s shooting, told how Chandler was devoted to his family, to his job, and to helping prosecutors.
“When officers come to court, often they’ve stayed up all night before,” Slemp said, pointing to his frequent willingness to work with prosecutors in testimony and evidence discovery. “He was called to serve this community and he did it with a smile on his face.
“The person responsible for this tragedy will not escape justice,” Slemp said.
“He was an excellent husband, father and friend that we couldn’t replace,” Big Stone Gap Town Manager Steve Lawson said of Chandler.
Big Stone Gap Police Chief Steve Hamm recalled how Chandler’s cousin, town Fire Chief Billy Chandler, told him there was “a squared-away kid” wanting to work for the police department.
“There are no words I can say to make it better, but Michael was a blessing to the department,” said Hamm. “Tasha, Kam (Chandler’s daughter), he loved you with all his heart.”
A private graveside service will be held Thursday at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, with a procession assembling at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap starting at 9 a.m. and leaving for the cemetery at 11. People wanting to show their respects are asked to line sidewalks to Wood Avenue and to the procession route along Powell Valley Road.