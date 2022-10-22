featured Skydiver hurt at football game dies from injuries, WCSO says From staff reports Oct 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A skydiver injured after a jump at Friday night’s Musket Bowl football game died from his injuries, according to a spokesperson for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.The incident occurred on the field just before the annual rivalry game between Daniel Boone and David Crockett high schools at David Crockett High in Jonesborough. School system officials said mental health professionals will be available at both high schools Monday.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Skydiver David Crockett High Sport Injury Football School System Game Official Recommended for you ON AIR