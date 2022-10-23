Local news logo

JONESBOROUGH — A skydiver who died after a hard landing during a pregame jump at Friday’s football game at David Crockett High School was described as a beloved husband, father and grandfather by Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd.

The skydiver was part of a pregame ceremony for Crockett’s game against county rival Daniel Boone in the Musket Bowl.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video