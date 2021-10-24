WISE — A 3-foot-wide glass display cabinet on the second floor of UVA Wise’s Sandridge Science Building may be a routine sight for students headed to and from lab classes, but it carries some interesting stories.
Naturalist and professor emeritus Phil Shelton has seen many of the samples — collected only as salvage of dead creatures — come to the college. The hallway display case shelves are filled with skulls of birds, fish and a monkey, a horseshoe crab shell, jars of specimens in formaldehyde and a collection of stuffed rodent skins.
Shelton said biologist Kris Hoffman set up the hallway case as a contact point for people interested in seeing more of the college’s collection of flora and fauna specimens before she left for another institution a few years ago.
The rodent collection, he noted, was brought to the college in the 1970s by a student who had worked at the Smithsonian. Each tag includes data from a standard set of measurements used by Smithsonian researchers, he said, and the pelts stuffed with cotton after preservation.
The hallway case also holds the skull of a frigate bird from the central Pacific. Shelton said the name comes from how frigates in the 18th and 19th centuries raided merchant shipping. In the case of the bird, he said, the species raided feeding birds bringing back fish to feed their chicks, tipping the birds in flight and forcing them to dump the contents of their beaks for a free meal.
The case is just a teaser, Shelton said as he opened another cabinet with skulls of deer, cows, dogs, cats, raccoons and a badger skull that he found and tagged years ago. A chest of drawers holds pelts of foxes found by faculty and students and preserved for study.
“Institutions will keep a colony of beetles on hand to process animal skeletons,” Shelton said. “You put a specimen in a container with the beetles for about a month, come back, and the bones will be completely cleaned.”
Preservation of animal skins has also changed in the past several decades from when arsenic was the standard method.
“There was a professor at the time who said you could develop a tolerance to arsenic by exposure to small amounts of it,” Shelton said with a chuckle, adding that he had not tested the idea.
Shelton said the college’s collection often reminds him of his field study days as a graduate student in the Midwest and north central United States.
“We had live-trapped a baby skunk, and it sprayed when we were getting it out,” Shelton said. “I was working on my dissertation, and luckily my landlady had gone on a trip for about three weeks. It was kind of smelly around there for a few days.”