Skateboard Route

A map showing Chad Caruso's skateboarding route across the United States. (Contributed/Komoot)

Only a butterfly could land one man skateboarding 3,000 miles across the United States in an Urgent Care in Kingsport during his journey.

Chad Caruso, a 36-year-old Long Island native, is skating his way across America to raise awareness for addiction and mental health. Caruso started down the path towards sobriety six years ago; he explained in his GoFundMe post that he “wouldn’t have been able to attempt this skate across the country without the energy and focus” sobriety has granted him.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

To catch up on Caruso’s journey so far, visit youtube.com/@ChadCaruso.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you