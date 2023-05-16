Only a butterfly could land one man skateboarding 3,000 miles across the United States in an Urgent Care in Kingsport during his journey.
Chad Caruso, a 36-year-old Long Island native, is skating his way across America to raise awareness for addiction and mental health. Caruso started down the path towards sobriety six years ago; he explained in his GoFundMe post that he “wouldn’t have been able to attempt this skate across the country without the energy and focus” sobriety has granted him.
Donation to drug prevention
He plans to donate a fourth of the funds raised to Natural High, a drug prevention nonprofit to empower youth to discover their own natural skills and talents as a way to enjoy life.
“I have been sober for about six and a half years, and ever since doing so, my life has completely flip-flopped,” Caruso explained. “Now, I just want to give back to what has helped me.”
Trek across America
With that goal in mind, he started the trek on March 24 in Venice Beach, California. His trip has routed him through Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Arkansas and Tennessee. Caruso made stops in Camden, Dickson, Nashville and Crossville, Tennessee, before making it to Kingsport. He had already traveled over 2,700 miles as crossed into the Tri-Cities region.
Butterfly in the ear
Once he made it to the area, Caruso had to make a trip to Urgent Care when a butterfly flew into his ear while skateboarding. In a video posted to his YouTube channel, he noted the staff was able to flush it out of his ear and get him back on the road.
“In my brief pass through Kingsport [the other day] I had many positive experiences in a short amount of time,” Caruso shared. “From the staff at the Urgent Care to all the people who met me on the road, everyone made my experience there one to remember.”
Destination Virginia Beach
Caruso hopes to conclude his “Skate across America” travels on Friday, May 19, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
“My journey across America so far has exceeded every expectation to say the least,” shared Caruso. “The country and the people in it have treated me well.”