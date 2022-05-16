BRISTOL — Six Rivers Media will soon complete its newspaper trio within the Tri-Cities by launching the company’s latest news source, Bristol Now.
The company will launch its new online and weekly print publication, Bristol Now, on Wednesday, June 29. The paper will feature daily news online as well as a weekly print product each Wednesday.
"For years, Six Rivers Media management has been asked, ‘When are you coming to Bristol?,' " said Rick Thomason, Six Rivers Media president and publisher of the Kingsport Times News. "After much consideration, then much more planning, we can now proudly answer that question — June 29, 2022! Bristol Now will debut that day with a free distribution newspaper and accompanying website."
Six Rivers Media has appointed longtime Bristol editor and journalist Susan Cameron as the first-ever editor of Bristol Now.
“With a content team led by veteran Bristol-based journalist Susan Cameron, Bristol Now will each week give readers their best in-depth look at what’s news, what’s important and what’s entertaining for the week ahead in the Bristols — Two Cities. One Source,” Thomason said.
Cameron previously served for more than 38 years as a journalist and the city editor at the Bristol Herald Courier in Bristol, Virginia.
"I’m really excited to continue telling Bristol’s stories," Cameron told the Times News. "I’ve done it for a long time. I’m anxious to get back to it. I have a lot of institutional knowledge about Bristol. I’ve seen a lot of people and projects come and go. I’ve seen the development of the town. I feel like I have a knowledge of the city’s strengths and weaknesses, but also what the town is about and what is important to it.
“I’m just ready to get back into doing the news, talking to people and writing stories that make a difference.”
Bristol Now is the newest Six Rivers Media news organization. The venture completes a trio for the company, offering a print and online news source in each of the Tri-Cities — in Kingsport, Johnson City, and now, in Bristol.
“Geographically, Bristol fits right in with what we do in the Tri-Cities,” said Allen Rau, the vice president of Six Rivers Media. “We’ve got two out of three. There have always been talks about having a presence in Bristol. There are some fantastic things going on in Bristol. Now is the time.”
Bristol Now is the sixth newspaper owned by Six Rivers Media, which includes the Kingsport Times News, the Johnson City Press, the Herald and Tribune in Jonesborough, the Erwin Record and the Tomahawk in Mountain City.
For more information and updates, go to https://www.bristolnow.news.