The Virginia Department of Health report for Tuesday, May 4
The VDH (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported six COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for totals of 7,742 infections and 201 deaths during the pandemic.
Statewide:
• Cases: 771 (662,696 total)
• Deaths: 16 (10,823 total)
LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths:
• Districtwide: Six cases and no deaths for 7,742 cases and 201 deaths.
• Lee County: remained at 2,414 cases and 46 deaths.
• Norton: remained at 281 cases and seven deaths.
• Scott County: remained at 1,811 cases and 52 deaths.
• Wise County: six cases for 3,136 cases and 95 deaths.
Vaccinations:
• LENOWISCO: daily shots — 49,288; fully vaccinated — 21,836
• Statewide: daily shots — 3,865,951; fully vaccinated — 2,749,788
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
• LENOWISCO: declined from 4.1% to 3.9%
• Statewide: declined from 4.6% to 4.5%
How to get vaccinated:
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.