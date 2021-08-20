BLOUNTVILLE — A sinkhole opened on the track at West Ridge High School a day or two ago and has been growing. It's covered with plywood and fenced off as workers and school system officials work to determine what needs to be done.
Workers on site Friday afternoon told the Times News the hole is about 12-feet by 12-feet at ground level, but it's not known "where the throat is" for the opening.
Charlie Hubbard, maintenance supervisor for the county school system, confirmed the sinkhole opened over the last couple of days, but had no more information to share.
Workers at the site said when the sinkhole opened the drain pipe system under the football field collapsed into it. The sinkhole is near a curve in the track, near the pole vault area.
The $75 million school opened last week. Friday, Aug. 13 was the first day of attendance for the entire student body, estimated at more than 2,100 students.
This is a developing story. Continue to check timesnews.net and Saturday's print edition of the Kingsport Times News for updates.