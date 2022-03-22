The sign outside the Hard Rock Bristol Casino nods toward the opening of the temporary casino later this year. The temporary casino will bring 30,000 square feet of casino space with approximately 900 gaming slots and 20 tables of gaming options. The casino will include a new restaurant, a grab-and-go food outlet and a sports bar and lounge with entertainment along with an adjacent smoking sports lounge. According to the project’s officials, the temporary casino will also offer 600 new jobs to the area.