KINGSPORT Unofficial early voting results are in from today's city election and show:
• 3,373 voters cast ballots early.
• In the mayor's race, incumbent Pat Shull established a healthy lead in early voting. Shull garnered 2,165 votes. Challenger Brian K. Woliver received 715 votes. Challenger Michael Lathrop received 322 votes.
• In the race for three alderman seats, Paul W. Montgomery established a clear lead over the other eight candidates during early voting. Early voting totals for alderman: Montgomery, 1,862; incumbent Betsy M. Cooper, 1,428; incumbent Colette George, 1,420; Bob Harshbarger, 1,154; Joe Carr, 1,018; Sara E. Buchanan, 885; Wesley Combs, 574; Gerald Sensabaugh, 542; and J.S. Moore, 221.
• In the race for two Board of Education seats, Melissa B. Woods established a wide lead over the other five candidates, garnering 1,839 votes. Additional candidates and early voting totals for each: Brandon Fletcher, 1,155; Jamie Jackson, 1,018; incumbent M. Eric Hyche, 767; Denny Darnell, 687; and Tyler Brooks, 498.
