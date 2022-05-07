KINGSPORT — A host of government, business and civic leaders gathered Friday morning to pray for the community and the nation as the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast was held at the Kingsport Farmers Market.
Mayor Pat Shull welcomed everyone to the event, telling them it was in honor of the National Day of Prayer.
“It started with encouraging people to pray for our nation, and we certainly will do that this morning,” Shull said. “But there are many other aspects of life worthy of invoking God’s name in prayer, and we will do that today.”
The National Day of Prayer was held nationwide on Thursday, but because of scheduling conflicts, Kingsport held its observance the following day.
The event was hosted by the Kingsport Chamber and sponsored by Goodwill Industries of Tennessee.
The first National Day of Prayer was instituted in 1952 by Congress.
During Kingsport’s event, leaders prayed for education, health care, diversity and equality, the military, the business community, government and Northeast Tennessee.
Jeff Moorhouse, superintendent of Kingsport City Schools, led the first prayer, surrounded by students from kindergarten to high school.
“Our future is incredibly bright,” Moorhouse said. “We’ve got great kids.”
During his prayer, Moorhouse thanked God for leading them through another year. He asked that God let children know they can move forward.
“Let them know they are enough,” he said. “That whatever their path is before them, they have the skills, abilities and talents to overcome whatever those challenges are.”
Moorhouse also prayed for teachers, letting them know they have potential and can provide meaningful contributions to the community.
Shull, a retired Army officer, led a prayer honoring military veterans.
He referenced the war in Ukraine and asked that God look after those who may be heading to Europe to assist.
“Hold them in your love and protect them as they protect us,” he said.
Shull asked God to allow those in the military to be able to “endure hardship when it comes their way.”
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable was also on hand to pray for government, just days after he narrowly won reelection.
“I didn’t know if I was going to come here to do a eulogy or a prayer,” Venable said.
Venable asked God that all leaders come together and not get bogged down in partisan politics.
“Help our leaders help us,” he prayed. “To not be divided, but work cooperatively.”
He asked that when leaders have differences in opinion, then “let them find common ground.”
“Help our leaders be supportive of one another,” Venable said.