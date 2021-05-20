CHURCH HILL — Apparently the pandemic was good for business last year in Church Hill, where folks shopping closer to home helped create a big increase in sales tax revenue.
At the same time, Church Hill was also experiencing substantial savings due to programs that were shut down.
As a result, the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen was informed on Tuesday that it spent only 43% of the 2020-21 fiscal year budget, creating a $2.9 million surplus to carry over into the 2021-22 budget.
That 2021-22 budget was presented to the BMA on Tuesday evening and was approved unanimously on the first of two required readings. The second reading comes up for a vote on June 15.
Mayor Dennis Deal told the board on Tuesday that the city had a phenomenal year financially in 2020-21, and that is reflected in some of the things the city will now be able to do in the next fiscal year.
“Our (proposed 2021-22) capital expenditures are $520,000 and paving is $250,000,” Deal said. “It requires two readings, but if it goes through we’ll give all the full-time employees a $1 on the hour raise. That’s phenomenal. Part-time people get half of that. That’s a good raise for our folks and they deserve it.”
With the addition of $2.9 million carrying over from the current fiscal year, Church Hill is projected to end the 2021-22 fiscal year with a designated fund balance of $4.597 million.
“Revenue increased because people were staying home”
Church Hill’s overall 2021-22 budget totals $5.9 million.
The $520,000 budgeted for capital expenditures will purchase two new police cruisers, a garbage truck and a mid-sized skid steer and excavator.
The streets that will be impacted by the $250,000 in paving are yet to be determined. A BMA workshop will be scheduled to discuss which streets will be paved.
City Recorder Josh Russell told the Times News on Wednesday that Church Hill had record overall tax revenue in 2020-21.
“A large part of that is sales tax,” Russell said. “A lot of people were staying home during COVID. They’re shopping locally and eating in our local restaurants at the same time. Revenue increased because people were staying home and shopping local.”
Some of the savings this past year came as a result of youth sports and other recreation programs being put on hold, as well as the fitness center and senior center being closed or put on limited activity.
“We only expended 43% of the budget because we did have some lapse in services due to COVID, in part due to executive orders from the state of Tennessee, but also in an abundance of caution for public health and safety,” Russell said.
Russell added, “We’re just really pleased that we’ve prepared another balanced budget, another year’s worth of good fiscal responsibility and that will result in a favorable financial position for the city, and ultimately the taxpayers.”
$1.786 million in federal stimulus
Church Hill received a bit of bad news recently about how it can and can’t use the reported $1.786 million in federal stimulus funding that the city receives this year.
The government announced that paving is not a permitted use for those stimulus funds, which is one thing Deal had hoped to do with that funding.
As of Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury Deptartment was reporting that the permitted uses for municipal federal stimulus funding include: Support public health expenditures, address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, replace lost public sector revenue, provide premium pay for essential workers and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
For Church Hill, the only applicable use of the funds may be for sewer projects. Deal told the BMA on Tuesday he will schedule a workshop in June to discuss how the stimulus funding should be spent.
VFW Road paving bid rejected
The BMA also voted on Tuesday to reject bids for paving VFW Road, which was purchased last year by the city along with the VFW ball fields for an expansion of Derrick Park.
Deal noted that they also want to build an additional parking lot for those ball fields, and it would be impractical to pave the road and then tear it up when it came time to pave the parking lot.
As a result, VFW Road and the parking lot will be advertised together as a single paving project.
Derrick Park project wrapping up
Deal reported that they have poured the pads for the two new picnic shelters, and they have found five benches that they’re going to fast-track for installation at the new playground.
They’re trying to find a few more benches, but at this time they’re hard to find.
There’s also going to be a fence installed to keep children from running out from the playground area onto the walking trail.