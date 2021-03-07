By RICK WAGNER
KINGSPORT — Banking, like retail and most other aspects of life, has moved more online amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a trend a local banker an international one predicted would continue as the pandemic wanes.
The trend is clearly increasingly toward digital banking, said Larry Estepp, president of Citizens Bank that serves the Tri-Cities and Knoxville markets.
“I think the trend had already started with having more electronic transactions,” said Estepp, who is based in Kingsport and heads a banking organization based in Elizabethton. “More people have become more comfortable using electronic means.”
Estepp in a recent phone interview said that means taking photos of their checks with cell phones to deposit them, using ATMs (automatic teller machines), and making banking transactions online on their computers and phones. Those were already making inroads, especially among younger bank customers, but really boomed during the pandemic.
“The younger generation has already been doing that,” Estepp said. “Thirty years ago, I remember reading articles saying banking would become a cashless industry.” He said that hasn’t quite happened although at the pinnacle of the pandemic many retail operations were not keen on handling cash and instead preferred being paid through ATM cards or credit cards.
Estepp said that even for major life events, such as buying or selling a house, the trend is either the bank officials goes to another location to meet with the parties involved or the transaction. Other things, such as getting a mortgage loan, car loan or other loan, can be done online or in person. So can signing documents, which is increasingly being done digitally.
“It’s generational,” Estepp said. “The younger generation, they’re doing it all online.” However, he said older customers still want to sit across the desk from a banker.
A new technology, called ITMS or interactive teller machines, allows the best of both worlds, Estepp said. The customers pulls up or walks up to what looks like an ATM but interacts in real time with a real person whose face in on the screen.
WHAT ABOUT INTERNATIONALLY?
Internationally, the acceleration of all things digital in banking is not so different. Kevin Martin, chief operating officer for wealth and personal Banking for HSBC, Nov. 26 made many of the same predictions Estepp talked about. That bank is based in the United Kingsport or UK for short but has a U.S. subsidiary.
Martin’s predictions are more day-to-day banking via digital, customers still going to branches for important life moments, bank branches becoming more like service lounges, regulatory collaboration on digitization accelerates and established banks compete like challenger banks and form more partnerships.
“Life for many of us has changed beyond recognition compared with just a few months ago — and one of the biggest changes has been doing electronically what we had historically done more in person. That means video conferencing for meetings and socializing, shopping online, digital banking and so on,” he wrote on the HSBC website.
“The question is how much of this change will prove to be permanent versus how much is temporary? If COVID was to end overnight, would old patterns of behavior return or would new habits become permanent?”
He said for the banking industry the answer is probably more towards permanent change.
“There has been a lot of news coverage — including about HSBC — highlighting how COVID has driven established banks to accelerate their digital programs. There’s some truth to this: we’ve had to prioritize enabling customers to complete the most common service journeys remotely, such as resetting PINs, changing loan terms, paying for groceries or filling in forms electronically.”
According to research by RFi Group, the financial services insights provider, 71% of consumers globally are now using digital banking channels weekly — a 3% year on year increase — while daily use increased 6% in the same period.
“It is clear that COVID alone hasn’t suddenly caused the shift to digital, rather it has simply accelerated it as more and more people have digital ecosystems as part of their lives. For instance, the shift away from cash towards digital payment methods has been building gradually for years,” he wrote.
UK Finance reported only 23% of all purchases made in the UK in 2019 involved cash, and over 70 per cent of the population shopped online last year. Even without COVID, he said these trends were expected to accelerate in the next few years.
“The World Economic Forum recently predicted that 50% of goods consumption could be made online in many developed markets by 2030, and UK Finance expects just 9% of payments in the UK to be made using physical currency by 2028,” Martin said.