Local legislators tout favorable Tennessee rankings at legislative barbecue

WISE — The Virginia Department of Health has issued a recreational water advisory for the South Fork of the Powell River near East Stone Gap to the Powell River at Big Stone Gap due to a sewage release on Thursday.

For the safety of people and pets, the VDH said that aquatic activities such as swimming, wading, tubing, and whitewater kayaking (where submersion is likely), should be avoided, the agency said in a news release Friday.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video