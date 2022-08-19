WISE — The Virginia Department of Health has issued a recreational water advisory for the South Fork of the Powell River near East Stone Gap to the Powell River at Big Stone Gap due to a sewage release on Thursday.
For the safety of people and pets, the VDH said that aquatic activities such as swimming, wading, tubing, and whitewater kayaking (where submersion is likely), should be avoided, the agency said in a news release Friday.
The advisory was issued out of an abundance of caution due to the sewage spill caused by the failure of a sewer force main at the Big Stone Gap Department of Public Utilities on Thursday, the VDH noted.
The utility department informed the VDH that as of noon Friday, approximately 438,000 gallons of sewage had been released into the South Fork to the Powell River. Activities to repair the force main were expected to continue Friday.
The VDH has observed no evidence of impacts to drinking water at this time, the agency said.
Activities on the affected bodies of water which are not likely to result in submersion may continue with proper caution to avoid contact with the water, according to the release.
Swallowing contaminated water can cause gastrointestinal illnesses, with vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain or fever. Contact with contaminated water also can cause infections of the ears, nose, throat and skin.
To prevent recreational water illnesses due to exposure to sewage release events, people should:
• Avoid contact with the bodies of water noted above and observe advisory signage posted at access points.
• Avoid any area where there is water with a foul odor, dead or dying fish, or discolored water.
• Promptly wash skin with soap and water if you cannot avoid contact with water in the vicinity.
• Seek medical care and notify your practitioner if you experience adverse health effects.
For more information on recreational water safety, see “Safely Enjoy Virginia’s Natural Waters” and other materials at www.SwimHealthyVA.com.
