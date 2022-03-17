KINGSPORT — The Sequoyah Scribe, the student newspaper at John Sevier Middle School, was named best newspaper by the Tennessee High School Press Association and won seven individual awards at the group’s recent awards ceremony.
The adviser for the Sequoyah Scribe, David Flanary, said the school is excited to win the award.
“It’s obviously a huge honor for our program,” Flanary said. “Our students are particularly proud because they were the only middle school to compete against a slew of high schools. There’s good journalism happening at our school, and seeing that acknowledged means the world to our young journalists.”
Student staff members at the Scribe took home seven individual awards.
Chloe McConnell placed first in the best editorial category for her story about teen mental health during COVID. Katelyn Burrell placed second in the best editorial category for her story about teacher turnover. Calli Venzon placed second in best headline and third place in best news story for her article about Kingsport’s 911 texting system. Michael Fanning earned third place in the best review category for his review of “Paper Mario: The Origami King.” Cassie Probst won second place in best inside page design for her work on the Arts and Entertainment section. And Madison Ball got second place in the best feature story category for her article about the removal of Confederate monuments.
Flanary said the students at the Sequoyah Scribe succeed because they have control of the paper.
“I think it’s important to note the secret to our program’s success: We provide students with the tools to pursue the stories that matter to them, show them how to meet a high journalistic standard, and then get out of the way,” Flanary said. “The more control students have over their newspaper, the better. All students, both high school and middle school, thrive when they’re given freedom and agency to write about the things that affect their lives.”
This isn’t the first time John Sevier Middle School has won the best newspaper award. It also achieved the honor in 2020. In addition, it also won the national Pacemaker Award from the National Scholastic Press Association in 2014 and 2019.
According to Flanary, the Sevier journalism program has won more than 200 state and national awards.
The school also plans to enter the national Pacemaker competition later this year.