KINGSPORT — Twenty-six people have been indicted on felony drug charges following extensive, ongoing investigations by the Kingsport Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit.
A Sullivan County grand jury issued the indictments in March, May and June of this year, with a couple dating back to November 2019. Police have arrested 19 of the individuals, but seven remain at large.
According to the KPD, all are facing various drug charges, including the sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a city park; possession of marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl; possession of drug equipment; and maintaining a dwelling where illegal drugs are sold.
ARRESTED AND CHARGED
— Aaron Anthony Reed, 31, incarcerated in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.
— Antonio Samuel Williams, 42, released on a $20,000 bond.
— April Jareen Salyers, 31, released on a $25,000 bond.
— Arthur David Simonton, 51, released on a $17,500 bond.
— Calvin Phillips, 32, currently in federal custody on unrelated charges.
— Capurs Hall, 44, incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail.
— Emily Brooke Bartlett, 29, released on a $20,000 bond.
— Emmanuel Jose Lytle, 40, released on a $25,000 bond.
— Harley Dawn Stallard, 19, released on bond.
— James Fitzgerald Simonton Jr., 27, released on a $75,000 bond.
— James Leon Bradley, 23, incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail.
— Jereka N. Skaggs, 48, incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail.
— Jonathan J. Hardy, 33, incarcerated in lieu of a $25,000 bond.
— Mary Elizabeth McClain, 30, incarcerated in lieu of a $15,000 bond.
— Rachel Leeann Eaton, 29, incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail.
— Randall E. Johnson, 52, released on a $75,000 bond.
— Steven Marshall Deadrick, 63, released on a $15,000 bond.
— Timothy Jon Eaton, 50, released on a $40,000 bond.
— Tyrese Lamon Williams, 33, incarcerated in lieu of a $20,000 bond.
WANTED BY POLICE
The KPD is searching for the following seven suspects in connection with this investigation.
— Anthony Ryan, 26.
— Valerie Kay Bartram, 45.
— Robert Estes Hale, 68.
— Taylor Dawn Powell, 26.
— Daniel Lee Clevenger, 64.
— Ethan J. Dupree, 21.
— Shania J. Stepp, 22.
If you know the whereabouts of any of the remaining suspects, you’re asked to contact detectives at (423) 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city’s website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link: www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.
The Kingsport Police Department would like to thank the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (BATFE), the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit, and the Office of the 2nd Judicial District Attorney General for their assistance throughout these investigations.