WISE — Wise County and Norton’s school divisions are among three far Southwest Virginia districts in the top ten statewide for Standards of Learning test pass rates in the previous year.
Wise County Superintendent Mike Goforth and Norton Superintendent Gina Wohlford announced their respective divisions’ performance on Thursday for the first time since the 2018-19 school year — the last time the state Department of Education released the information before the COVID-19 pandemic.
DOE only reported reading, math and science SOL test scores for the 2019-2020 school year because of statewide school closings for COVID-19.
Goforth said the county was ranked third among the state’s 132 public school systems for the 2021-2022 school year, while Wohlford said Norton was ranked eighth in overall SOL performance and pass rates.
Washington County — the only other Southwest Virginia district in the ten best performing districts — was ranked tenth.
Districts in Lexington and Falls Church were ranked first and second, respectively, followed by Wise County; Poquoson; York, Botetourt and Patrick counties; Norton; and Highland County.
“We have been in the state’s top ten since 2014,” said Goforth, “and we were ranked eighth in 2021. Honestly, the students and teachers are the ones to thank.”
Wohlford said the latest ranking is Norton’s second consecutive placing in the ten best state divisions for SOL performance.
In a statement on the division’s Facebook page, Norton’s students, faculty, staff, parents, caregivers and the entire community also received credit for the city schools’ performance.
“We pride ourselves on the relationships we have with the community and parents,” Goforth said.
Wise County was evaluated in the Department of Education report as third in the state for the math SOL pass rate, third for English writing, eighth for English reading, ninth for the history SOL and sixth for the science SOL.
According to Thursday’s release, Norton maintained similar statewide rankings: ninth and tenth for grade 6 writing and grade 8 writing SOLs, respectively; first in geometry; fifth for algebra I; sixth for grade 5 math; fifth for grade 6 math; sixth in Virginia studies, fourth for grade 5 science; ninth for grade 8 science; and third for biology.
Department of Education officials in August said statewide SOL score performance statewide generally lagged behind the 2018-19 results.
“There’s still room for improvement,” Goforth said.