WISE — Wise County and Norton’s school divisions are among three far Southwest Virginia districts in the top ten statewide for Standards of Learning test pass rates in the previous year.

Wise County Superintendent Mike Goforth and Norton Superintendent Gina Wohlford announced their respective divisions’ performance on Thursday for the first time since the 2018-19 school year — the last time the state Department of Education released the information before the COVID-19 pandemic.

