CHURCH HILL — Don’t panic if you see a lot of helicopters and boats along the Holston River near Goshen Valley Road on Sept. 11.
You are not watching a disaster or a massive search and rescue.
It’s just a bunch of first responders, veterans, and their families having a good time.
On Sept. 11, the Huff Farm located at 125 Goshen Valley Road at the Holston River bridge will host two major events.
Beginning at 10 a.m., an organization based in Gray called the Inside Track Foundation will be providing free boat, helicopter and ATV rides to first responders, active military and veterans, and their families.
Later that evening, the Huff Farm will host a fundraiser concert called “For the Heroes” to raise money for the rides that took place earlier in the day.
Inside Track Foundation founder Alan Bracken told the Times News that pre-registration is required for the helicopter, boat and ATV rides. You can learn more about registration by visiting www.insidetrackwow.com.
Bracken said he anticipates that 600 to 700 people will be served during the free rides, which will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“The purpose of this event is to show love and support of our heroes,” Bracken said. “We’re talking about veterans, firefighters, EMS and law enforcement. Without them, none of this would be possible. They put themselves in danger every day to protect us and our nation. It’s time we give back. For every ticket bought, helicopter ride or boat ride purchased, we will be donating proceeds to these heroes.”
Admission for the concert is $28, and there will also be helicopter rides for $30 per person and boat rides for $10 per person. All proceeds cover the cost of the rides.
The concerts begin at 6 p.m. with 1980s and ’90s cover band Wyldeheart opening for the Washington County-based band Southern Rebellion, which plays “redneck country and Southern rock.”
As an added attraction, Southern Rebellion will be shooting a music video during the Sept. 11 concert for their single “Big Time,” which will be on their soon-to-be-released second CD.
As part of the music video, the band will be flown to the venue by helicopter and dropped off at the stage at the beginning of the concert. Audience members will have an opportunity to be in the video as well.
Food and drinks will be available during the event, and everyone should bring a lawn chair.