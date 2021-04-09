DUFFIELD — After COVID-19 put a stop to a planned 2020 tour of the region, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine made up for it with a sweep through Southwest Virginia on Friday.
Kaine wound up day five of his Route 58 Tour by hearing from business and workforce development officials, touring two medical facilities and discussing racism’s various impacts on the region.
In a morning discussion with 16 area education and employment officials from the Southwest Virginia Workforce Development Board at the Duffield Pioneer Center, Kaine heard how issues like a scarcity of childcare, labor shortages, broadband internet availability and funding for worker- training programs need attention in any economic recovery.
Kaine told the group that he heard throughout his tour how federal college financial aid, including Pell Grants, needs to accommodate high-quality workforce training as well as college courses. As the pandemic caused many childcare centers to shut down in 2020 because of pandemic safety limits and unemployed workers with children, he added, shortages of those centers are straining people wanting to get back into the workforce.
High levels of combined state and federal unemployment benefits under the 2020 CARES Act and subsequent federal legislation are also making it more logical to use those benefits than return to work. Kaine said Congress and the Biden administration are looking at ways to rebalance the situation with improvements to the federal earned income tax credit.
Kaine’s observations were reflected in comments from the group, with concerns about career training programs and programs designed to help people with substance abuse or felony convictions.
Workforce Board Programs Director Tiffanie Goff told Kaine that the organization’s Recovery Opportunities and Pathways to Employment Success (ROPES) has helped several clients deal- ing with substance abuse and criminal records.
She pointed to many employers’ concerns about hiring people with felony convictions, though, and “barrier” offenses that can keep people from getting professional licenses.
Jason Pritchard, a peer recovery specialist with Ballad, told Kaine that finding ways to ease state licensing and other barriers to give felons a second chance to reenter the workforce could help boost the region’s labor supply.
Victoria Ratliff, academic affairs and workforce solutions vice president at Mountain Empire Community College, said programs like ROPES and the college’s Project Amelioration recovery/job training joint effort with the LENOWISCO Planning District can help train labor for infrastructure recovery.
Kaine said he hopes to see three components in a Biden administration infrastructure bill: a jobs act to free up Pell Grants for high-quality jobs training; a builds act to make more workforce training grants to businesses; and an access-to-careers act to develop partnerships between community colleges and businesses for career training.
“Community colleges tend to be most nimble in meeting training needs,” Kaine said.
Kaine later said that broadband investment needs to include encouraging companies with exclusive service rights in underserved areas to “use it or lose it.”
“It’s no longer acceptable after a year of COVID where we’ve learned even more how everyone has to have access to high-quality broadband,” Kaine said. “We want to have a comprehensive approach where we’re not duplicating here and then leaving other areas unserved.”
Part of expanding broadband involves better mapping of service availability, Kaine added.
Kaine later toured the ongoing Lee County Hospital renovation project with Ballad Chief Operating Office Eric Deaton and staffers before visiting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Stone Mountain Health Services in Jonesville.
Kaine, along with fellow Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith, have been in- volved in discussions over the past two years to get federal Medicaid approval to reopen the hospital.
“That will serve as a template for others who are trying to do the same thing,” Kaine said of the hospital project.
Wrapping up the day at the Appalachian African American Cultural Center in Pennington Gap, Kaine joined Center co-directors Ron and Jill Carson, center staff and local residents to discuss how racism has affected Southwest Virginia in the wake of the pandemic.
“Obama’s election expressed some deep truths about our country,” Kaine said, “but Trump’s election also expressed deep truths about our country.”
Ron Carson, pointing to anti-racism workshops conducted by center staff over several years, said that the region’s small black population typically has faced racism in more covert ways rather than overt racism.
While the George Floyd killing in 2020 sparked interest about anti-racism efforts, Jill Carson said the Floyd controversy was nothing new in terms of how racism has existed in the U.S.
“Racism has to be addressed in a sustainable way,” Jill Carson added.
“With the George Floyd trial right now, we’re continuing to grapple with issues that have bedeviled this country since its first day,” Kaine said. “Under- standing the issues of racism and how we get over those issues in different parts of Virginia are very important to me.”