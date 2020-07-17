Kingsport Republican Diana Harshbarger continues to fuel her Tennessee 1st Congressional District campaign out of her own pocket.
Second quarter Federal Election Commission records show Harshbarger, a pharmacist, has loaned her campaign more than $936,000 toward total contributions of $1.08 million. Individual contributions totaled about $124,000. She has also spent more than $856,000 and has more than $232,000 cash on hand.
Tennessee GOP state Sen. Rusty Crowe of Johnson City, in contrast, has raised about $356,00, spent about $137,000 and has about $218,000 cash on hand. He recorded no loans coming from himself.
In third place in fundraising was former Kingsport Mayor John Clark, who has raised about $182,000, spent about $81,000 and has about $120,000 cash on hand for his Republican campaign. He has loaned his campaign almost $80,000.
In fourth place was former Johnson City Mayor Steve Darden, who has raised about $131,000, spent only about $1,200 and has almost $130,000 cash on hand for his GOP campaign.
GOP state Rep. David Hawk of Greeneville, who is also running for re-election to his state House seat, has raised about $52,000, spent more than $22,000 and has roughly $29,000 cash on hand.
State Rep. Timothy Hill of Blountville and Knoxville physician Dr. Josh Gapp had “no processed data this period” in their individual GOP campaigns, according to the Federal Election Commission.
Still, the Club for Growth political action committee has spent more than $500,000 on Hill’s campaign. Club for Growth describes itself as an organization favoring limited government.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Phil Roe holds the 1st Congressional District seat and isn’t seeking re-election.
A Democrat hasn’t held the seat since the 19th century.