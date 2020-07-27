Tennessee 1st Congressional District GOP fundraising again shows Kingsport pharmacist Diana Harshbarger still in the lead because she's loaned her campaign more than $1.3 million, according to Federal Election Commission disclosures filed in mid-July.
All total, Harshbarger has raised about $1.4 million, spent around $1.1 million and has about $350,000 cash on hand.
Coming in second was Knoxville physician Josh Gapp who has loaned his campaign about $850,000, although his individual contributions only total about $1,300. His campaign has spent about $825,000 leaving him with about $28,000 cash on hand.
Former Kingsport Mayor John Clark has loaned his campaign more than $492,000 on the way to about $652,000 in total receipts. Clark's campaign has spent about $623,000 leaving him with about $28,000 cash on hand.
State Sen. Rusty Crowe has loaned nothing to his campaign but has raised about $375,000. His campaign has spent about $267,000 leaving him with about $107,000 cash on hand.
Coming in fourth was former Johnson City Mayor Steve Darden who has loaned his campaign $55,000 on the way to about $336,000 in total contributions including around $277,000 in individual contributions. Darden's campaign has spent about $255,000 leaving him with about $80,000 cash on hand.
State Rep. Timothy Hill has loaned his campaign $30,000 on the way to about $230,000 in total receipts including more than $176,000 in individual contributions. His campaign has spent about $215,000, but the Club for Growth political action committee has spent more than a half million dollars supporting him and attaching his competitors.
A Democrat hasn't held the 1st Congressional District seat since the 19th century.